Tara Sutaria And Debutant Ahan Shetty In RX 100 Remake? Yes, Very Much So

Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty to co-star in RX 100 remake (courtesy Instagram)

Highlights The film is untitled yet This marks Tara Sutaria's third Bollywood film Ahan Shetty is the son of Suniel Shetty

Actress Tara Sutaria will be seen starring opposite debutante Ahan Shetty in the upcoming Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100.

"The plot of the film is very intriguing. It is a love saga, which will leave the audience surprised. It's a stark love story, with both the leads having strong parts. I have seen Tara and Ahan perform together during the rehearsal workshops and they have immense chemistry. We're set to go now," director Milan Luthria said in a statement.

The film is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to hit the floors soon. Ahan has been training heavily in action sequences for the movie. After the confirmation coming from Tara, the team is now ready to kick-start the project.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala said: "We have found our leading lady and I must say that Tara is really a proficient actor. I feel they (Tara and Ahan) will make a really romantic and an interesting pair for the audiences to see. We shall begin shooting from June."

The yet untitled film is being produced under production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and is presented by Fox Star Studios. It will go on the floors by June this year. Director Milan Luthria and the writer of the untitled project Rajat Arora, along with the film's team, recently made trips to Mussoorie, Dehradun and Hrishikesh to zero in on shoot locations.

