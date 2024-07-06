Tanya Maniktala Reveals She Had 'Goosebumps' When She Met Vijay Sethupathi For The First Time

Tanya Maniktala shared this image. (courtesy: tanyamaniktala)

Tanya Maniktala is always candid while talking about her professional life. Tanya, who shared screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in the film Mumbaikar, opened up about her first meeting with the actor. In an interview with Zoom, she said, “I remember the first day, Vijay Sir came on set when I was shooting, it was a night shift and we were shooting outdoors. I was about to get done when all of a sudden there were hoards of people who just showed up seemingly out of thin air and I got called in by Santosh sir (director) to introduce me to somebody. I could feel the buzz and excitement in the air but I had no idea what was happening and then I saw him in the flesh. Smiling, his brilliant smile and his gaze locked in on the person he was conversing with.”

Tanya Maniktala also mentioned getting “goosebumps” when she met Vijay Sethupathi for the first time.She said, “I had goosebumps when I met Vijay sir for the first time. His humility, his charm, his simplicity. I was in awe! And then it was action and there he was! Switched up in a second. It was brilliant! I felt like I had watched a movie in those few minutes. He is a master in his craft and to experience that in person was exhilarating. That's the kind of vision you envision for yourself.”

Tanya Maniktala played the role of Ishita in Mumbaikar. The film, released in 2023, has been directed by Santosh Sivan. In addition to Tanya Maniktala and Vijay Sethupathi, Mumbaikar also features Vikrant Massey and Hridhu Haroon in pivotal roles.

In the same interaction, Tanya Maniktala also talked about how working with the cast in Mumbaikar was like a “pinch-me” moment for her. She said, “I was working with Santosh Sivan sir, Vijay Sethupathi, Vikrant Massey, and Sanjay Mishra sir… I had been watching and admiring their work ever since and to be now working with them was a pinch-me moment.”

Tanya Maniktala's latest film Kill is currently running in cinemas. The film marks the Bollywood debut of TV actor Lakshya Lalwani. Raghav Juyal is also a part of the movie directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.