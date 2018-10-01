Tanushree Dutta Alleges Nana Patekar Tried To 'Cover Up' Attack On Her With 'A Lie'

"It was a lie to justify the attack," said Tanushree Dutta. (Image courtesy: iamtanushreeduttaofficial)

Highlights "I urge everyone to find old footage," said Tanushree Dutt "Please check facts before jumping to conclusions," she added Tanushree named Nana Patekar for allegedly harassing her

Actress Tanushree Dutta, who had accused Nana Patekar of harassing her on the sets of the 2008 film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss and later sending political party goons to intimidate her, recently said in a statement that Nana Patekar tried to "cover up" the attack with a "lie." Tanushree said, "It was a lie to cover up and justify the heinous nature of the attack. That lie is still being perpetrated...Do not fall for that and get distracted." Tanushree also talked about the old video that is doing rounds on social media, in which her car's windshield and side windows can be seen being violently broken down (while she was seated inside). She added, "The lie was that someone from our side did something to instigate that attack and that it was an altercation between us and media. I urge everyone to find old footage from archives and go through them."

Tanushree recollected the disturbing account of being harassed by Nana Patekar and the subsequent violence which followed after she rejected his alleged sexual advances and claimed it was a "lie spun by" Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Sami Siddique. The 34-year-old actress added, "There was a lie that was spun by the four culprits; Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Sami Siddique as well as their supporters on set and outside the set; The MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) party who were called to mob attack me."

Talking of political party MNS 's involvement in the case, Tanushree said, "Also MNS is not just a party but an ideology like Al-Qaeda or ISIS...they are a violent disruptive communal, intolerant ideology and anyone from any profession can pledge allegiance to it. So please check facts before jumping to conclusions."

Tanushree Dutta has accused actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her ten years ago, while she was shooting for a special song for the 2008 film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss. She walked out the project after Nana Patekar made sexual advances at her. She recently revived the decade old controversy when asked about #MeToo movement.

Tanushree Dutta, a former beauty queen, has featured in films such as Dhol, Risk and Good Boy, Bad Boy. She was last seen in 2010 film Apartment.