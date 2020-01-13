Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 3 - Ajay Devgn's Film Has 'Heroic Weekend' With Rs 61 Crore

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior box office collection - A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights Tanhaji revolves around the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare

The film has been produced by Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar

Tanhaji also features Kajol and Saif Ali Khan

Ajay Devgn's latest film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has a "heroic weekend," reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which opened in theatres on Friday, set the box office on fire on its third day by collecting Rs 26.08 crore. Now, the total collections of the film have reached Rs 61.75 crore, stated Mr Adarsh in his report. Sharing the impressive box office performance of the film on social media, Taran Adarsh wrote: "#Tanhaji has a heroic weekend... Footfalls, occupancy, numbers multiply on Day 2 and 3... Sets BO on on Day 3... #Maharashtra is exceptional... Other circuits witness big turnaround on Day 2 and 3... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.08 cr. Total: rS 61.75 cr. India business." Take a look:

#Tanhaji has a heroic weekend... Footfalls, occupancy, numbers multiply on Day 2 and 3... Sets BO on on Day 3... #Maharashtra is exceptional... Other circuits witness big turnaround on Day 2 and 3... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.08 cr. Total: Rs 61.75 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 13, 2020

Tanhaji revolves around the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji's army. The film also features Ajay Devgn's actress wife Kajol as Tanahji Malusare's wife Savitribai Malusare. Other than Ajay and Kajol, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also stars Saif Ali Khan and Sharad Kelkar.

The film opened to good reviews on January 10. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3 stars out of 5 and wrote: "While Devgn and Khan deliver some neat blows on the way to the final face-off, the supporting cast members, notably Sharad Kelkar as Shivaji, Luke Kenny as Aurangzeb and, of course, Kajol, give a great account of themselves."

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji has been produced by Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar.