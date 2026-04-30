Tamil Singer Accuses Composer Of Serial Sexual Abuse, Calls Him 'Epstein Of Madras'

A Tamil singer has accused a Tamil composer of serial sexual abuse in a recent interview.

Without naming him, the singer referred to him as the "Epstein of Madras". The singer said that she left the Tamil industry and moved to Rishikesh because the frightening experience left a deep scar on her mind.

She opened up about the episode now as she wants to pursue the matter legally.

Speaking to a YouTube channel, the singer said her experience was not isolated—she discovered a similar pattern when she spoke to other women who had been victims.

She said the alleged abuse took place inside the music director's studio, a space she had once considered safe.

According to the singer, the room was soundproof, locked, and stuffed with CCTV cameras, including hidden ones.

She alleged that the act was recorded and that the footage was later used to threaten and intimidate her. "It was a soundproof room—even if I screamed, no one could hear me," she said.

The singer referred to the Epstein Files and said the "music director was the king" of such acts.

She also alleged that the accused built an atmosphere of trust before exercising his power over the innocent.

She said he would target independent women, borrow money from them, delay repayment, and slowly take control.

The singer further claimed that she later received messages from other women who had gone through similar experiences. She alleged that secretly recording women—and even children who came to the studio—had become "like a hobby".

The after-effects of the alleged abuse impacted her professionally and emotionally.

The singer alleged that she was shamed, falsely accused of theft, and spoken about negatively within the industry; the abuser's family also took part in discrediting her.

Emotionally, she was so demotivated that she underwent skin treatments because she struggled with the memory of being touched. She depended on her sister and therapy to cope. "I felt like the parts of my body he touched shouldn't exist," she said.

The singer said she had consulted lawyers and senior officials earlier but did not file a formal complaint at the time due to a lack of courage and support. She is now determined to take legal action against the composer.