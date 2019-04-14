Tamil New Year: Rajinikanth, Hema Malini, Siddharth And Others Send Greetings On Twitter

Hema Malini shared this image. (Image courtesy: dreamgirlhemamalini)

Highlights A R Rahman also wished his fans Esha Deol, Kajal Aggarwal also posted wishes "Wishing everyone a happy, peaceful and joyous year": Hema Malini

On Tamil New Year, several celebrities extended their warm wishes on social media to mark the day. On this special occasion, stars like Rajinikanth, A R Rahman, Siddharth, Esha Deol and others have posted their messages for fans. Superstar Rajinikanth was among the first celebrities to wish his fans on Twitter. "Happy New Year," tweeted the 68-year-old actor. Meanwhile, Oscar-winning music composer and singer A R Rahman wished his fans in a very special way. He shared the devotional song Sai Shirdi Sai on his Twitter handle and accompanied the song with a caption that read: "Like they say, you don't compose a song... The song composes you. Here it is - celebrate your Tamil New Year's Day with Sai Shirdi Sai."

Take a look at the aforementioned posts here:

On Saturday night, veteran actress Hema Malini shared a picture and she captioned it: "Tomorrow is the beginning of the Tamil New Year 'Vihari'. I wish all those celebrating this important day a very Happy, peaceful and joyous year ahead."

Tomorrow is the beginning of the Tamil New Year 'Vihari'. I wish all those celebrating this important day a very Happy, peaceful & Joyous year ahead. pic.twitter.com/a6XIXcczsF — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 13, 2019

Meanwhile, Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth also wished his fans on the occasion on social media. "Happy New Year to you and your family. #TamilNewYear. Peace and love," read Siddharth's tweet.

Suriya's greeting for Tamil New Year came along with a poster of his forthcoming film KV Anand. Take a look at the post here:

Singham actress Kajal Aggarwar tweeted: "Wishing my Tamil audience a very happy new year."

Anaivarukkum Iniya Tamizh Puthaandu Nal Vaazhthukkal...

Wishing my Tamil audience a very happy new year — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 14, 2019

Here are some more wishes:

Happy Tamil new year pic.twitter.com/Cs46JlirCc — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) April 14, 2019

Anaivarukkum Iniya Tamizh Puthaandu Nal Vaazhthukkal.

Happy Tamil new year — Hansika (@ihansika) April 14, 2019

#TamilPuthandu vhazthikal may God bless u all a life full of sunshine and peace always #happytamilnewyear#tamilnewyear2019pic.twitter.com/dhW5yOSxXX — Rupa Manjari (@TheRupaManjari) April 14, 2019

How did you celebrate the Tamil New Year today? Tell us using the comments section below.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.