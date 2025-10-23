Tamil Music Composer MC Sabesan Of Sabesh-Murali Duo Dies At 68

Veteran Tamil music director MC Sabesan, popularly known as Sabesh, died in Chennai on Thursday (October 23) after a prolonged illness. He was 68.

A respected figure in Tamil cinema, Sabesh was one half of the celebrated composer duo Sabesh-Murali.

Sabesh's Musical Journey

Sabesh began his musical journey alongside his brother Murali, under the guidance of their elder sibling, composer Deva.

The brothers initially worked as assistants before stepping into the limelight in 1999, when they were entrusted with composing the background score for the Prashanth-starrer Jodi.

The opportunity came when AR Rahman, who had created the film's songs, was unavailable to score the background music.

The duo's work on Jodi was widely praised and became a turning point in their careers, leading to their debut as independent music directors with Samuthiram.

A Rich Musical Legacy And Family Of Artists

Over the years, Sabesh-Murali composed for several acclaimed Tamil films such as Pokkisham, Koodal Nagar, Milaga, Goripalayam, and more.

Their last song compositions appeared in Kavaathu (2017), while their final background score was for Meendum Oru Mariyathai (2020).

Sabesh hailed from a family deeply rooted in the arts. His son Karthik Sabesh and nephew Jai are actors, while Srikanth Deva and Bobo Shashi, his nephews, continue the family's musical legacy as composers.

He is survived by his daughters, Geetha and Archana, and his son Karthik. His final rites will be held on October 24 at 3 PM in Chennai.

