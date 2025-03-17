Advertisement

Veteran Tamil Actor Bindu Ghosh Dies At 76

The last rites took place on Monday.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Veteran Tamil Actor Bindu Ghosh Dies At 76
The image was shared on Instagram.
New Delhi:

Tamil film actor Bindu Ghosh, whose credits include "Kozhi Koovuthu" and "Kalathur Kannamma", died in a Chennai hospital at the age of 76.

The actor, also known for her dancing skills, passed away on Sunday afternoon, said her son Shivaji.

"She died around 2 pm yesterday. She had a heart problem and kidney failure," Shivaji told PTI.

The last rites took place on Monday.

In a recent interview, Ghosh spoke about her health and financial struggles.

Over the years, the late actor also shared the screen with Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Sivaji Ganesan, Mohan, Prabhu and Vijayakanth. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Entertainment
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now