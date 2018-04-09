Tamannaah Bhatia And Shruti Haasan Are The New BFFs In Town. See Pics

Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, "So happy to get the award from you"

Tamannaah Bhatia and Shruti Haasan photographed together

Highlights

  1. Tamannaah and Shruti were honoured at the recent Apsara Awards 2018
  2. "So glad and touched to have received it from Tamannaah," wrote Shruti
  3. "Wishing you more and more awards and success," wrote Tamannaah
Actresses Tamannaah Bhatia and Shruti Haasan gave us all friendship goals with their latest Instagram posts. The duo thanked each other for being there to present the coveted trophies at the Apsara Awards 2018, which were held on Sunday night. Tamannah Bhatia, 28, shared a picture of the moment when she received her award by the hands of her close friend and captioned it, "Thank you Shruti Haasan. So happy to get the award from you" while Shruti Haasan, 32, posted a click of herself and wrote, "Thankyou zee apsara for my - icon of the decade- award, it was truly an honour and I felt so loved it made me so so happy inside and I'm so glad and touched to have received it from Tamannaah Bhatia, a memorable evening."

Tamannah also shared a picture of Shruti receiving the award, which she captioned, "Congratulations darling on icon of the decade wishing you more and more awards and success @shrutzhaasan."

Here's what Tamannaah Bhatia and Shruti Haasan posted on Instagram:
 
 

Thank u @shrutzhaasan so happy to get the award from you

A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) on


 

 


Tamannaah Bhatia and Shruti Haasan often feature on each other's Instagram posts. Some time ago, Shruti had sent a warm birthday wish to Tamannaah on Instagram with an adorable picture of the two hugging each other. She captioned her post, "Happy happy birthday to my most favourite darling @tamannaahspeaks have an amazing year filled with love and light - it's been so wonderful to have you as a friend in my life, you bring positivity and warmth wherever you go."

Take a look at some of their Instagram posts:
 

 


In today's time, friendship between actors and actresses isn't restricted to the time spent filming a project. We have often seen several celebrities talking about their best friends from the film industry at social events and hanging out together. Sonam Kapoor - Swara Bhasker, Alia Bhatt - Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor - Amrita Arora celebrate female friendship in all their glory.

Of the aforementioned friendships, Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora's grew stronger with time. They were bridesmaids at each other's weddings and have been often photographed hanging out together with Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora.

See some of their pictures.
 
 

Fantastic show @manishmalhotra05 ! stunningggg

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on


 
 

This girl #bffs #truefriendsexist #twinsouls

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on


 
 

Kickin and punching away the weekend Thankyou @ithinkfitness for this slyyyyy video

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on


 


Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker, who are currently shooting for their upcoming film Veere Di Wedding, have previously worked together in Raanjhanaa (2013) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015). They regularly feature on each other's Instagram posts.
 
 

First day shooting with this one... #veerediwedding #kareenakapoorkhan

A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on


 
 

#bff #threefilmsandcounting #veerediwedding @reallyswara

A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on



Comments
Some time ago, Alia Bhatt and Katrina appeared on Neha Dhupia's show BFFs with Vogue and gave us all friendship goals while Kareena Kapoor.
 
 

twinning & winning

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on



So cute, aren't they?
 

