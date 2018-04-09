Tamannaah Bhatia And Shruti Haasan Are The New BFFs In Town. See Pics

Highlights
- Tamannaah and Shruti were honoured at the recent Apsara Awards 2018
- "So glad and touched to have received it from Tamannaah," wrote Shruti
- "Wishing you more and more awards and success," wrote Tamannaah
Tamannah also shared a picture of Shruti receiving the award, which she captioned, "Congratulations darling on icon of the decade wishing you more and more awards and success @shrutzhaasan."
Here's what Tamannaah Bhatia and Shruti Haasan posted on Instagram:
Thankyou zee apsara for my - icon of the decade- award, it was truly an honour and I felt so loved it made me so so happy inside and I'm so glad and touched to have received it from @tamannaahspeaks ,a memorable evening In @pallavi_mohan_not_so_serious and Jewellery by @azotiique Styled by @shreejarajgopal hmu by @marcepedrozo #zeeapsaraawards2018 #fashion #honoured #iconofthedecade #fun #memorable #friends #hyderabad #love #light
Tamannaah Bhatia and Shruti Haasan often feature on each other's Instagram posts. Some time ago, Shruti had sent a warm birthday wish to Tamannaah on Instagram with an adorable picture of the two hugging each other. She captioned her post, "Happy happy birthday to my most favourite darling @tamannaahspeaks have an amazing year filled with love and light - it's been so wonderful to have you as a friend in my life, you bring positivity and warmth wherever you go."
Take a look at some of their Instagram posts:
In today's time, friendship between actors and actresses isn't restricted to the time spent filming a project. We have often seen several celebrities talking about their best friends from the film industry at social events and hanging out together. Sonam Kapoor - Swara Bhasker, Alia Bhatt - Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor - Amrita Arora celebrate female friendship in all their glory.
Of the aforementioned friendships, Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora's grew stronger with time. They were bridesmaids at each other's weddings and have been often photographed hanging out together with Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora.
See some of their pictures.
Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker, who are currently shooting for their upcoming film Veere Di Wedding, have previously worked together in Raanjhanaa (2013) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015). They regularly feature on each other's Instagram posts.
So cute, aren't they?