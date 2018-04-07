Indian Premier League 2018: Tamannaah Bhatia Reportedly Charging 50 Lakhs For 10-Minute Performance Tamannaah Bhatia has reportedly been offered as much as Rs 50 lakhs for her stage time, which is said to be limited to 10 minutes

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT Tamannaah Bhatia rehearsing for the IPL opening (courtesy tamannaahspeaks) New Delhi: Highlights "I am excited," said Tamannaah Bhatia "It's the opening night!" she added Tamannaah will reportedly share the stage with Prabhu Deva Baahubaali actress Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to set the stage on fire at the opening ceremony of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League, ahead of which she's trending for the reported fee she's charging for a 10-minute performance. Tamannaah Bhatia has reportedly been offered as much as Rs 50 lakhs for her stage time, which is said to be limited to 10 minutes. Tamannaah will reportedly share the stage with choreographer-filmmaker-actor Prabhu Deva on Saturday evening at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where the IPL opening ceremony is scheduled. Shiamak Davar has reportedly choreographed Tamannaah dance sequence, which is set to a medley of four songs.



Rehearsal-shehearsal done, Tamannaah Bhatia told IANS that IPL is the best sports event to perform at when it comes to a debut. "Before this, I have never performed for a sports event and of course, when you are on a stage there is a certain feeling of nervousness and excitement. As a performer, the feeling to perform in a stadium and to feel the energy of the audience will be completely different. I am excited because there is no better sports event than IPL to perform for. We are all crazy about cricket and it's the opening night," IANS quoted her as saying.



Tamannaah confessed to being a Chennai Super Kings supporter, said that her performance will have a pan-India feel to it. "Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad feel like my own because I belong to all these cities. This time, my performance is going to be on four songs in four languages. There is Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and a Hindi song. So it goes out to pretty much the whole of India," she told IANS.



Audiences at the Indian Premier League opening ceremony will also witness blockbuster performances by Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Hrithik Roshan.



Indian Premier League Day 1 will kick start with a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday evening.



(With IANS inputs)



