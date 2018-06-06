Talking To Alia Bhatt's Go-To Person 'Refreshes' Her. No, It's Not Ranbir Kapoor

For Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar has always been the guiding light. From giving her first break in Bollywood to continuing to feature her in his production ventures, Karan has been a constant mentor to the Raazi actress. Talking about the kind of bond the duo share, Alia Bhatt told at an event that she can talk about "anything under the sun" with Karan, reported IANS. The actress also added that a conversation with Karan "refreshes" her. "One person who I can talk about anything under the sun - be it personal, professional, philosophical and something that gives me a good and fun perspective is Karan Johar. Talking to him refreshes me to another level," Alia told IANS.
Highlights
- Alia said that she can talk about "anything under the sun" with Karan
- Alia Bhatt was last seen in Raazi, co-produced by Karan
- Alia's next film Brahmastra is also produced by Karan Johar
In a previous interview to IANS, Alia had said how she prefers Karan's advice over her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt's when it comes to career choices. "I prefer calling Karan (Johar) over my father for advice on my films. I even go to him for relationship advice as my father thinks no man will ever be good enough for me," Alia said.
Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012. Karan also co-produced Meghna Gulzar's recently released espionage thriller Raazi, which continues to do a phenomenal business at the box office. For Alia Bhatt's act as Indian spy Sehmat Khan in Raazi, the actress has won accolades from both critics and audience alike.
Karan Johar is also producing Brahmastra, which stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is a fantasy trilogy, the first part of which is expected to release next year. The first leg of the film schedule was filmed in Bulgaria, the shooting of which continued for over a month and wrapped in March. The filming for the second schedule begins on Wednesday. Here's glimpse from the prep up sessions of the film:
CommentsAlia Bhatt is currently busy with both Kalank and Brahmastra. Kalank also features Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Aditya Roy Kapur. The actress will also be seen in Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh.
(With IANS inputs)