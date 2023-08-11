Take A Tour Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's World: It's All About Her Pets

Image instagrammed by Samantha. (Courtesy: Samantha)

Samantha Prabhu's latest Instagram entry is all about her pets. The Kushi actor shared images of book, flowers, motivational quotes and her pets. It seems Samantha Prabhu's day revolves around her pets. Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a goofy selfie of herself as the first entry. Then she shared an image of her freshly painted nails. In one of the pictures, Samantha is seen doing exercises and a cat, sitting near her, is straight looking into the camera. Samantha shared more images of her dogs and cats as well. Shunning words, Samantha dropped two heart emojis in the caption section. They are one black and one white. All the images summed up Samantha's present state of mind - she is enjoying absolute me-time with her pets.

Take a look at what Samantha posted:

Meanwhile, a few days back, Samantha Ruth Prabhu dismissed rumours of her taking financial help of ₹ 25 crore for the treatment of her autoimmune condition Myositis. "25 crore to treat myositis? Someone got you a pretty bad deal. I am glad I am only spending the smallest fraction of that. And I don't think I was paid in marbles for all the work I've done in my career. So, I can easily take care of myself. Thank you. Myositis is a condition thousands suffer from. Let's please be responsible with the information we put out regarding the treatment," she wrote.

Samantha recently returned from her Bali vacation. Her travel diary set major goals for girls' trip. Samantha posted a video with travel mate Anusha Swamy, where both of them are seen dancing in perfect sync. Samantha captioned the video, "Girls trip100/100@anushaswamy." Take a look at the video here:

In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently starred in Shaakuntalam, which was released earlier this year. Before that, the actress was seen in the thriller Yashoda in 2022. Last year, she also starred in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The actress will also be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.