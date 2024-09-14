Tahira Kashyap Wished Husband Ayushmann Khurrana On His Birthday With This Throwback Gem

Ayushmann Khurrana turns 40 today (September 14). On this special occasion, his wife, author Tahira Kashyap, shared a heartfelt birthday post. She shared a photo from their midnight celebrations at home, followed by a throwback picture from 2008. In the first image, Ayushmann is seen wearing a brown tank top while hugging Tahira, who is dressed in a white top and a printed skirt. The next slide features a throwback gem from their first home in Mumbai, where the couple strikes a similar pose with Ayushmann kissing Tahira's cheek.

The caption of the post read, "About last night and many nights before and many to come! May our love, companionship and respect for each other keep growing. Happy birthday my favourite person. Birthday aapka hug aur paari I am getting! So blessed. (Little about the second picture -2008, our first home in Mumbai)."

Ayushmann reacted to the post with a teary-eyed and red heart emoji. Producer Ektaa Kapoor dropped fire emojis. Ayushmann's sister-in-law Aakriti Ahuja commented, "Awwieee," with a red heart emoji. Actor Nakuul Mehta wrote, “Happy Birthday AK."

Last week, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap welcomed Lord Ganesha's idol at their home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The couple shared the photos in a joint Instagram post. Ayushmann wore a white kurta set for the event, while Tahira dressed up in a yellow suit. The carousel post also featured a clip of Tahira making the Ganesha sculpture with clay at home. The note attached to the post read, "Ganpati Bappa is giving a big hug to all. May you heal and may there be abundance and joy."

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are school sweethearts. The couple got married in 2008. They are proud parents to two kids — son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

Ayushmann Khurrana made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor in 2012. After this breakthrough in the industry, the actor went on to feature in several hit movies, including Andhadhun, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Dum Laga Ke Haisha. He was last seen in Dream Girl 2, alongside Ananya Panday.