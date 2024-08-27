Aparshakti Khurana's Post For "Youngest <i>Stree</i> Of The House" - Daughter Arzoie

Aparshakti Khurana shared a super cute post for his daughter Arzoie on her birthday. He shared a video of Arzoie from her playtime. Aparshakti Khurana, who recently starred in Stree 2, wrote in his caption, "Today is the birthday of our youngest Stree of our house Arzoi. She has started to beat her knees. Laxmi is coming because of her. Life is going good." In the comments section, Rajkummar Rao wrote, "Happy birthday our angel Arzoi." Sunil Grover added, "Pyaar arzoie ko dher sara. Happy birthday." Neeti Mohan wrote, "Happy Birthday Devi Zuzu stay blessed." Tahira Kashyap wrote, "Zuzuuu." Guneet Monga wrote, "OMG! So so adorable. Happy happy Birthday lil one." Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Happy birthday cutie." Neha Dhupia dropped a comment that read, "Happy birthday my fellow Virgo princess. Love you long time Zuzu."

Aparshakti Khurana is basking in the success of Stree 2, also starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi. The film has managed to collect Rs 401.55 crore within 12 days of its release. The film witnessed a box office clash with John Abraham's Vedaa and Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein.

Aparshakti Khurana made headlines for his stellar performance as Binod Das aka Madan Kumar in the Prime Video series Jubilee last year. Aparshakti Khurana ventured into Bollywood with Aamir Khan's Dangal in 2016. The same year, he featured in Saat Uchakkey. He also featured in films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, Stree, Luka Chuppi, Rajma Chawal, Bala and Pati, Patni Aur Woh and Dhokha: Round D Corner to name a few.