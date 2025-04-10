Tabu And Vijay Sethupathi To Star In Puri Jagannadh's Film. Details Inside

Actress Tabu has joined the cast of Puri Jagannadh's upcoming movie. The makers of the film made the formal announcement of the actress' inclusion in the film.

Tabu is set to essay a pivotal role in the film. The actress, who is known for her selective roles, was immediately drawn to the character and the compelling storyline, which led her to give her consent to be a part of this project.

The yet-to-be-titled pan-India film stars the Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. The film was announced on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi. The script has been meticulously crafted by Puri, ensuring that every character holds significant weight.

The film is set to go on floors in June, and will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The makers will announce the other cast and crew of the movie soon.

The narrative is set to be an intense and gripping tale, where each character contributes meaningfully to the unfolding drama. The film is produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under their banner, Puri Connects.

Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in ‘Viduthalai Part 2'. In 2024, Vijay starred in three films. He began the year with Sriram Raghavan's ‘Merry Christmas', which was also shot in Hindi and starred Katrina Kaif. The film revolves around an uneventful Christmas Eve, which turns the world of two people upside down.

When two strangers meet, romance blossoms, and the plot takes an unexpected turn. His 50th film, ‘Maharaja', directed by Nithilan Saminathan and co-starring Anurag Kashyap, was also released last year and became a massive success at the box office.

‘Viduthalai Part 2', which was directed by the multiple National Award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaran, marked Vijay's last film in 2024.

