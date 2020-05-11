Taapsee Pannu 'Scares The Sh*t Out Of' Her Mom With This Trick. Only If She Knew This As A Kid

Taapsee shared this throwback (courtesy taapsee)

Taapsee Pannu, who has starred in action films such as Baby and Naam Shabana, is a prankster in real life. The day after Mother's Day, she shared one of her mischievous ideas with which she pranks her mom. Sharing a photo of her bruised face, Taapsee wrote: "Picture you send to your mom to scare the sh*t out of her! LOL." In her post, Taapsee revealed she's actually wearing make-up in the photo as the photo was clicked during the shooting of an action sequence. "This one was created with make-up while shooting for a fight sequence. After shooting for so many films where I sport a bruise I think now I can make one myself."

Taapsee also hoped she knew this trick as a kid: "Wish I knew it decades back so won't have to cook up random stories to skip waking up early morning for school."

On May 10, sharing a photo of her mother, Taapsee wrote: "Hmm. So that's where I get it from." Taapsee's sister Shagun added in the comments section: "Me too."

Taapsee Pannu, who impressed the audience with her role as a secret agent in Baby and Naam Shabana, has an unconventional collection of films on her resume. Speaking to news agency PTI earlier, Taapsee had said: "I feel hero has no gender and I am trying to prove that. We have for so many years fed our audience that hero is a gender-based term and they have also accepted that." Apart from action films, Taapsee has also starred in thrillers such as Badla, Game Over and will next be seen in another one titled Haseen Dillruba.