Taapsee Pannu On Her Takeaway From Game Over: 'Life Is What You Gonna Make It'

Taapsee Pannu's throwback game is getting stronger by the day. The Pink actress, in lockdown, is rummaging through the dust-caked albums and fishing out throwback pictures. On Friday, Taapsee took another trip down the memory lane and came back with a film still from her 2019 film Game Over. In the picture, Taapsee can be seen sitting in a wheelchair with a plastered leg. Sharing the picture, Taapsee wrote a thoughtful caption on how Game Over changed her perspective about life. "Life is what you gonna make it, you should have the will power to live and not just survive," read an excerpt from her post. Adding a few details about the picture, Taapsee further added, "We all have 2 lives, the second one starts when you have only one left. That's what was written in that envelope I'm holding and when I read it for the first time it hit me hard. Made me believe in living in the moment so much. Not that I was much of a planner before that. Game Over was again more than just a movie, more than just a story for me and for everyone who understood the meaning behind it." Read her post here:

Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, Game Over traced the life of a game designer Swapna, played by Taapsee, who was a rape survivor and suffered from post-traumatic stress.

A few days ago, Taapsee shared a picture of the tattoo that she sported for Game Over. "First day on the set of Game Over and this tattoo became the annoying takeaway for me and for everyone who saw the film. I love tattoos personally so I get really excited about getting tattoos done for films but since they are the temporary ones, maintaining them becomes a pain especially in the humid Chennai weather," wrote Taapsee. Take a look:

Besides Taapsee, Game Over also starred Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Anish Kuruvilla, Sanchana Natarajan, Ramya Subramanian and Parvathi T in pivotal roles. Produced by YNOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment, the film was simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu. Game Over was also dubbed in Hindi. The film opened to mixed reviews from film critics post its release in 2019.