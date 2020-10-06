Taapsee Pannu Is On Holiday With Her Sisters. See What She Posted

Taapsee Pannu shared this image. (courtesy taapsee)

Taapsee Pannu decided to go on a vacation before she resumes shooting for her forthcoming projects. The actress, on Tuesday morning, shared pictures with her sisters Shagun and Evania Pannu on her Instagram story and revealed that she is all geared up for a vacation with her family. She didn't reveal the destination though. Taapsee posted selfies with her sisters and she captioned one of the pictures: "Let the vacation begin." Taapsee looked pretty as ever in a printed top and big sunglasses. She wore a mask, of course. Posting another picture from the flight, in which she can be seen wearing a face shield, the actress wrote: "My distressed travel buddies." She tagged Shagun and Evania Pannu in the stories.

The actress has several projects lined-up such as Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba (also starring Vikrant Massey), Aakash Bhatia's Looop Lapeta and Rahul Dholakia's Shabaash Mithu. Looop Lapeta, which will also feature Tahir Raj Bhasin, is the Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German hit Run Lola Run while Shabaash Mithu is based on the life of Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj.

In 2019, Taapsee Pannu starred in several films, including Game Over, Badla, Saand Ki Aank, and Mission Mangal, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi.

Taapsee Pannu is best-known for her performances in films such as Pink, Naam Shabana, Soorma, Mulk and Manmarziyaan among others. Her last project was Anubhav Sinha's 2020 film Thappad, which opened to positive reviews from film critics.