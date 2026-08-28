Taapsee Pannu: "I Want To Experiment With Roles That Audience Would Not Associate With Me"

Taapsee Pannu is known for portraying strong, independent female characters who challenge unnecessary societal norms. However, in a recent update, the actress said that she does not want to limit herself to specific kinds of roles. While she is known for starring in serious films, she would also love to explore fun films like Khel Khel Mein, which was released in 2024.

The actress told PTI, “Everybody is going into their comfort zone and using tried-and-tested methods. For instance, for glamorous roles, they have a set of five actresses they can cast, and for hard-hitting, issue-based films, they have another set of five actresses to cast.”

The Pink starrer admitted that she has started turning down films for this very reason. Taapsee even tells filmmakers that the audience can easily predict the ending. “So, ‘Don't cast me in this, it's bad for your film.' I've gone and ‘de-sold' myself to a few films,” she added.

While Taapsee has enjoyed playing strong female leads, she mentioned that these roles came her way at a time when conventional female lead roles were not an option for her. “It's a snowball effect. From the beginning of my career, I had no options in regular mainstream cliched roles, which are actually money-spinners for actresses. I didn't get those kinds of roles; hence I took the other type of roles, and to my luck, those films and roles later became mainstream,” she said.

While Taapsee also accepted that films such as Soorma, Mission Mangal, and Dunki allowed her to step away from ‘hardcore roles,' she expressed that, psychologically, it's not healthy to keep doing the same kind of films back-to-back. For now, Taapsee is excited about her upcoming film Gandhari, which will premiere on Netflix on September 3. The actress will be seen playing Bani, a fierce mother who goes on a relentless and dangerous hunt to rescue her kidnapped daughter.

Taapsee is known for other films like Thappad, Badla, Mulk, Haseen Dillruba and Naam Shabana.