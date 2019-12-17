Taapsee Pannu And Vikrant Massey To Co-Star In Murder Mystery Haseen Dillruba

Taapsee Pannu with Vikrant Massey. (Image courtesy: taran_adarsh )

If you are a fan of Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey, here's good news for you. The actors have teamed up for an edge of the seat murder mystery titled Haseen Dillruba. The film, which will mark Taapsee Pannu's first project with Vikrant, will be directed by Vinil Mathew and produced by Aanand L Rai along with Himanshu Sharma. Announcing their association with the film, Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey shared the first look of Haseen Dillruba and revealed the release date - September 18, 2020. Sharing the first look posters, Taapsee quoted a part of track Jawani Janeman Haseen Dilruba from the 1982 film Namak Halaal and wrote: "Miley to dil jawaan, nisaar ho gaya...Shikaari khud yahaan, shikaar ho gaya. 'I maybe bad but I'm perfectly good at it.' Stepping into the world of Haseen Dillruba. Can't wait for you guys to meet her in theatres on September 18, 2020!"

The poster features a mysterious female character standing in a pool of blood with a book titled Vahashi placed near her on the floor.

Speaking about his film, Aanand L Rai said that he hasn't "explored" a genre like that of Haseen Dillruba before. He said in a statement: "Haseen Dillruba is a murder mystery within a twisted love story, a genre we have not explored before. Really looking forward to entertain and engage the audience with this edgy script," reported news agency PTI.

While Haseen Dillruba is Taapsee's first film with Vinil Mathew, she has previously worked with Aanand L Rai in the 2018 film Manmarziyaan.

The makers have not revealed much about Haseen Dillruba's plot yet but the aforementioned details are enough to get fans of the stars extremely excited.