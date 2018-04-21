Swedish DJ Avicii Fondly Remembered By Fellow Musicians: 'Taken Away From Us Far Too Young'

Highlights
- "I miss you dear friend," wrote Steve Aoki
- "Avicii was a genius," tweeted Charlie Puth
- "You will forever remain an inspiration," wrote Skrillex
"Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim," wrote Calvin Harris while Zedd tweeted: "No words can describe the sadness I'm feeling right now, hearing about Avicii passing away... Thoughts go out to his family and friends." Canadian record producer Deadmau5 tweeted to say: "I would have enjoyed nothing more than ripping into Avicii well into and beyond our 60's. taken away from us far too young. I know he's at peace somewhere up there getting the last laugh that i spelled his name right this time." American DJ Diplo added: "You should have lived to be 150.. but your music is gonna live forever."
Here's to remembering Avicii:
The remix I did of Levels hasn't left my set since I made it back in 2011. All though we weren't "close friends" I feel this deep sadness through the connection we had through this song. Tim was a truly a genius and an innovator, yet sensitive and humble. This industry can be rough and from a far I saw it take a tole on him. I just wish I could have hugged him more and told him it would be okay .You're music will forever be apart of mine and so many other lives. Maybe that's the closest thing we have to immortality. I really hope you're essence , wherever it may be in the universe is now at peace. And if in some miracle you can see this , I hope you know that as long as human beings are alive on this planet , you will forever remain an inspiration. Thank you Tim. RIP
Thoughts go out to his family and friends...
You set the precedent for the rest of us producers/ opened doors and set the trends . A real groundbreaker and influencer to all your peers . You should have lived to be 150.. but your music is gonna live forever . I'm not just saying that.. but you are the only one to always make timeless songs. You were the gold standard . You made me want try and make dance music when i first heard "seek bromance" . And then u kept making feel like shit cause you kept gettin better and i couldn't even mix a snare right .. you were the best of this generation . A real superstar I know you had your demons and maybe this wasn't the right place for you sometimes , but we need to protect true artists like you at all costs because there are not enough left and we are losing too many .. be good Tim
I'm crying on the airplane. I hope I don't make the passengers nervous. #RIPAVICII— Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) April 20, 2018
At a loss for words...Rest easy brother @Avicii— marshmello (@marshmellomusic) April 20, 2018
A day where we lost a hero of ours, an inspiration and friend. There will never ever be another like him and for that reason we cry and will never forget. We posted this video cause it is a reminder of what this brilliant amazing guy did for all of us. And now he is gone. pic.twitter.com/ObfvoSgceh— THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) April 20, 2018
Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like. @Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best.— Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) April 20, 2018
Such sad news to hear about Avicii passing. Too young and way too soon. My condolences go out to his family, friends and fans x— DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) April 20, 2018
Rest easy Avicii, you inspired so many of us. Wish I could have said that to you in person x— Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) April 20, 2018
devastated at the news of @Avicii passing. working with him was one of my favorite collaborative moments. far too young. the world was a happier and fuller place with his presence and art. sending all my love to his friends and family. Xxdr— Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) April 20, 2018
taken too soon #rip Avicii pic.twitter.com/KPOZKQcnF7— AKON (@Akon) April 20, 2018
Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii very very sad news way to young ... what a talent he was. rest in peace x— Liam (@LiamPayne) April 20, 2018
Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor and Athiya Shetty also paid tribute to the Swedish DJ:
listening to @Avicii all morning. Music is something that gets us through everything good bad or ugly. And People who make it are truly blessed. He was a genius. #RIPAvicci your music was uplifting and we will all feel your loss.— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 21, 2018
"One day you leave this world behind, so live a life you will remember." - Avicii #RIPAviciipic.twitter.com/QdYEgne6h9— Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) April 20, 2018
On Friday, he was found dead in Muscat, Oman, said a statement from his representatives. However, there has been no announcement about his cause of death. Avicii was 28.