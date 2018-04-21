Swedish DJ Avicii Fondly Remembered By Fellow Musicians: 'Taken Away From Us Far Too Young'

Highlights "I miss you dear friend," wrote Steve Aoki "Avicii was a genius," tweeted Charlie Puth "You will forever remain an inspiration," wrote Skrillex

Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 20, 2018

No words can describe the sadness I'm feeling right now, hearing about Avicii passing away....

Thoughts go out to his family and friends... — Zedd (@Zedd) April 20, 2018

I'm crying on the airplane. I hope I don't make the passengers nervous. #RIPAVICII — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) April 20, 2018

At a loss for words...Rest easy brother @Avicii — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) April 20, 2018

A day where we lost a hero of ours, an inspiration and friend. There will never ever be another like him and for that reason we cry and will never forget. We posted this video cause it is a reminder of what this brilliant amazing guy did for all of us. And now he is gone. pic.twitter.com/ObfvoSgceh — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) April 20, 2018

Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like. @Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) April 20, 2018

Such sad news to hear about Avicii passing. Too young and way too soon. My condolences go out to his family, friends and fans x — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) April 20, 2018

Rest easy Avicii, you inspired so many of us. Wish I could have said that to you in person x — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) April 20, 2018

devastated at the news of @Avicii passing. working with him was one of my favorite collaborative moments. far too young. the world was a happier and fuller place with his presence and art. sending all my love to his friends and family. Xxdr — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) April 20, 2018

Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii very very sad news way to young ... what a talent he was. rest in peace x — Liam (@LiamPayne) April 20, 2018

listening to @Avicii all morning. Music is something that gets us through everything good bad or ugly. And People who make it are truly blessed. He was a genius. #RIPAvicci your music was uplifting and we will all feel your loss. — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 21, 2018

"One day you leave this world behind, so live a life you will remember." - Avicii #RIPAviciipic.twitter.com/QdYEgne6h9 — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) April 20, 2018