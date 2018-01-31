Swara Bhasker On 'Padmaavat' Letter: 'Didn't Expect So Much Chaos For Using The V-Word'

Highlights Swara Bhasker felt 'reduced to a vagina' after watching Padmaavat "People only remembered the word - vagina," says Swara Sonam Kapoor retweeted an appreciative comment to Swara's open letter

Everybody has right to express opinion. I kept my views in a very polite manner & had no wrong intentions. I put forward a few legitimate questions. I didn't expect so much chaos just because I used a word which starts with 'V': Swara Bhaskar on her open letter on #Padmaavatpic.twitter.com/huwC1yD8hR — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2018

I'm sorry did u just suggest that i go get myself raped?????????? Like seriously? You typed out this tweet Vivek... ?????

I'd say pretty low and sick even by your own abysmal standards of conduct & civility. https://t.co/d1LCCE9B5I — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 30, 2018

We have interviewed many 'ex-naxal' women in Bastar. Each has gut-wrenching stories to tell, full of abuse, rape and misogyny If they marry, they aren't allowed to have children. I think fake feminist @ReallySwara must make a trip to understand how the Real Vagina feels like. — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 30, 2018

Funny that people cannot get over the fact that a woman said Vagina! Funny that in a 2440 word article making fairly comprehensible arguments they only remember the word Vagina!!! So... Vagina vagina vagina vagina vagina vagina...............vagina vagina VAGINA!!!!! https://t.co/pVh7rskZHL — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 28, 2018

Totally your choice Sonal.. saying or not saying the word vagina has nothing to do with being a feminist.. but in a 2440 word article about a film- that ur only recall is the use of the word vagina.. may have something to do with.. i wonder what? :) :) :) https://t.co/vukMMxds40 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 28, 2018