Swara Bhasker On 'Padmaavat' Letter: 'Didn't Expect So Much Chaos For Using The V-Word'

Highlights
- Swara Bhasker felt 'reduced to a vagina' after watching Padmaavat
- "People only remembered the word - vagina," says Swara
- Sonam Kapoor retweeted an appreciative comment to Swara's open letter
Speaking to ANI, Swara said, "Everybody has right to express opinion. I kept my views in a very polite manner and had no wrong intentions. I put forward a few legitimate questions. I didn't expect so much chaos just because I used a word which starts with 'V'".
Everybody has right to express opinion. I kept my views in a very polite manner & had no wrong intentions. I put forward a few legitimate questions. I didn't expect so much chaos just because I used a word which starts with 'V': Swara Bhaskar on her open letter on #Padmaavatpic.twitter.com/huwC1yD8hR— ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2018
On Twitter, Swara continues to fight a spirited battle against those heaping abuse on her - and there are many. Told by director-producer Vivek Agnihotri that she should meet survivors of rape in Bastar to "understand what the Real Vagina feels like," Swara responded scornfully, asking if Mr Agnihotri suggested she be raped herself.
I'm sorry did u just suggest that i go get myself raped?????????? Like seriously? You typed out this tweet Vivek... ?????— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 30, 2018
I'd say pretty low and sick even by your own abysmal standards of conduct & civility. https://t.co/d1LCCE9B5I
We have interviewed many 'ex-naxal' women in Bastar. Each has gut-wrenching stories to tell, full of abuse, rape and misogyny If they marry, they aren't allowed to have children. I think fake feminist @ReallySwara must make a trip to understand how the Real Vagina feels like.— Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 30, 2018
On Monday, a day after her open letter went viral, Swara Bhasker noted in her responses to actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and journalist Sonal Kalra that many of those reacting to what she wrote couldn't get beyond the use of the word 'vagina.'
Funny that people cannot get over the fact that a woman said Vagina! Funny that in a 2440 word article making fairly comprehensible arguments they only remember the word Vagina!!! So... Vagina vagina vagina vagina vagina vagina...............vagina vagina VAGINA!!!!! https://t.co/pVh7rskZHL— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 28, 2018
Totally your choice Sonal.. saying or not saying the word vagina has nothing to do with being a feminist.. but in a 2440 word article about a film- that ur only recall is the use of the word vagina.. may have something to do with.. i wonder what? :) :) :) https://t.co/vukMMxds40— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 28, 2018
While "Padmaavat" director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has not responded to the open letter, actor Shahid Kapoor told news agency IANS, "I haven't read it yet. We have been busy with other things, but I think this isn't the right time. It has been a tough battle for us to be able to bring forth the film to the audience. It feels great to receive support from the entire industry but it feels odd that someone said something on a personal level. That's OK though as everyone has the right to say what they want but I haven't read it yet." Shahid plays Padmavati's husband Ratan Singh in the film. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh play the queen and Khilji.
Swara Bhasker was last seen in 2017's Anaarkali of Aarah, and is currently busy with her upcoming project Veere Di Wedding headlined by Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. Veere Di Wedding will hit the screens on June 1.