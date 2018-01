Swara Bhasker On 'Padmaavat' Letter: 'Didn't Expect So Much Chaos For Using The V-Word'

Highlights Swara Bhasker felt 'reduced to a vagina' after watching Padmaavat "People only remembered the word - vagina," says Swara Sonam Kapoor retweeted an appreciative comment to Swara's open letter

Everybody has right to express opinion. I kept my views in a very polite manner & had no wrong intentions. I put forward a few legitimate questions. I didn't expect so much chaos just because I used a word which starts with 'V': Swara Bhaskar on her open letter on #Padmaavatpic.twitter.com/huwC1yD8hR — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2018

I'm sorry did u just suggest that i go get myself raped?????????? Like seriously? You typed out this tweet Vivek... ?????

I'd say pretty low and sick even by your own abysmal standards of conduct & civility. https://t.co/d1LCCE9B5I — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 30, 2018

We have interviewed many 'ex-naxal' women in Bastar. Each has gut-wrenching stories to tell, full of abuse, rape and misogyny If they marry, they aren't allowed to have children. I think fake feminist @ReallySwara must make a trip to understand how the Real Vagina feels like. — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 30, 2018

Funny that people cannot get over the fact that a woman said Vagina! Funny that in a 2440 word article making fairly comprehensible arguments they only remember the word Vagina!!! So... Vagina vagina vagina vagina vagina vagina...............vagina vagina VAGINA!!!!! https://t.co/pVh7rskZHL — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 28, 2018

Totally your choice Sonal.. saying or not saying the word vagina has nothing to do with being a feminist.. but in a 2440 word article about a film- that ur only recall is the use of the word vagina.. may have something to do with.. i wonder what? :) :) :) https://t.co/vukMMxds40 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 28, 2018

Actress Swara Bhasker has spent this week waging war against trolls on Twitter, ever since her open letter todirector Sanjay Leela Bhansali was published on The Wire. Her op-ed is critical of the film's glorification of jauhar and sati and details how Swara felt 'reduced to a vagina' after watching it. Twitter has similarly reduced Swara's open letter to the word 'vagina,' which the actress has addressed in tweets and now in a quote to news agency ANI, saying she didn't "expect so much chaos just because of a word that starts with 'V'". Swara Bhasker's letter, which went viral, underlined the right of women to live despite the horrors of sexual violence and deaths of their men. The controversialis based on the legend of Padmini, the Rajput queen supposed to have committed jauhar when Sultan Alauddin Khilji invaded her kingdom.Speaking to ANI, Swara said, "Everybody has right to express opinion. I kept my views in a very polite manner and had no wrong intentions. I put forward a few legitimate questions. I didn't expect so much chaos just because I used a word which starts with 'V'".On Twitter, Swara continues to fight a spirited battle against those heaping abuse on her - and there are many. Told by director-producer Vivek Agnihotri that she should meet survivors of rape in Bastar to "understand what the Real Vagina feels like," Swara responded scornfully, asking if Mr Agnihotri suggested she be raped herself.On Monday, a day after her open letter went viral, Swara Bhasker noted in her responses to actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and journalist Sonal Kalra that many of those reacting to what she wrote couldn't get beyond the use of the word 'vagina.'Whiledirector Sanjay Leela Bhansali has not responded to the open letter, actor Shahid Kapoor told news agency IANS, "I haven't read it yet. We have been busy with other things, but I think this isn't the right time. It has been a tough battle for us to be able to bring forth the film to the audience. It feels great to receive support from the entire industry but it feels odd that someone said something on a personal level. That's OK though as everyone has the right to say what they want but I haven't read it yet." Shahid plays Padmavati's husband Ratan Singh in the film. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh play the queen and Khilji. Swara Bhasker's letter articulates in detail the criticism several reviews ofhave made. The box office, however, doesn't seem to agree. The film is well past Rs 100 crore and counting, and is also drumming up impressive ticket sales abroad.Swara Bhasker was last seen in 2017's, and is currently busy with her upcoming projectheadlined by Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.