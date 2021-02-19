Sushmita Sen's Daughter Renee Was Asked About Her 'Real Mother.' Her Response

Renee with Sushmita Sen in a cute pic (courtesy sushmitasen47)

Highlights Sushmita Sen adopted Renee in 2000

Sushmita is also a single mom to daughter Alisah

Renee made her acting debut last year

Sushmita Sen's daughter, actress Renee Sen, recently participated in an interactive session with fans on Instagram, since when she's been trending for some of her epic responses. One among them is her heart-warming answer when asked about her "real mother." Renee is the older of Sushmita Sen's two daughters. Sushmita Sen, a single mother, is also parent to younger daughter Alisah. Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010. Alisah will celebrate her 12th birthday in August this year while Renee celebrated her 21st birthday in November last year. Meanwhile, here's how Renee responded to the curious fan who asked: "Do you know who your real mother is?"

"I'm born to my mother's heart. This is as real as it gets," Renee wrote along with the red heart.

Screenshot of Renee Sen's Instagram story.

During the Q & A session, Renee also opened up about some of the life lessons she gets from Sushmita Sen: "I'm learning from her everyday but the fact that she's making me independent and self made is the best thing I'm learning from her."

Renee Sen made her acting debut with a short film titled Suttabaazi by director Kabeer Khurana, which release last year. Renee made a promising acting debut with her performance as a teenage rebel, struggling to deal with her parents during the lockdown. Here's what Sushmita Sen had written about Renee's first acting venture: "What a feeling to see my little Shona take brave steps towards her dreams...to have the courage do so, all on her own!"