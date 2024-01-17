Watch: Sushmita Sen Swims Amidst Snow-Capped Mountains In Azerbaijan

Sushmita shared this image. (courtesy: SushmitaSen)

Sushmita Sen appears to be on a holiday in Azerbaijan and, as always, has taken fans on a virtual tour of her vacation spot. The actress, on Wednesday, shared a video of her swimming in a large pool, surrounded by green trees and the breathtaking view of snow-capped mountains on all sides. In the clip, Sushmita Sen is dressed in a full-body swimsuit as she takes several laps around the pool before stopping to pose for the camera. In the caption, the former Miss Universe wrote: “Snow-capped mountains, minus 1 temperature, a heated outdoor pool…and of course the desire to dive right in. Ufffff what an experience it is…to let go!!! To be free (zing) & one with nature! I love you guys beyond!” along with hashtags such as #breathtaking #shahdag #azerbaijan."

Replying to the post, Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen said, “You are unreal.” Tannaz Irani said, “Wow! Really jealous now.” “Mesmerising view and beautiful you,” Rati Pandey said.

Check out the video here:

Before this, Sushmita Sen shared another picture, seemingly from the same location. Looking gorgeous as ever, she wrote, “#TheBeckoning [heart emoji].” One again, Renée Sen gushed about her mother: “Stunning,” with heart-eye emojis.

Before jetting off to Azerbaijan, Sushmita Sen attended Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's wedding reception held in Mumbai. Ira Khan's husband Nupur Shikhare has been Sushmita Sen's trainer for years now. Following the reception, Sushmita dedicated a touching note to the couple. Along with an image of herself standing in front of Ira-Nupur's photograph on a wall, the Main Hoon Na actress wrote, “I have witnessed their beautiful journey leading up to this togetherness. Congratulations Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. May you always celebrate life and all its blessings. Here's to a new chapter & a destined bond. I love you soooooo much. Congratulations Maa Pritam Shikhare.”

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in the third season of web series Aarya.