Azerbaijan, Armenia Back Trump's Nobel Peace Prize Nomination After Peace Deal

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on Friday suggested sending a joint nomination alongside Armenia for Trump to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize after the rivals signed an accord aimed at ending decades of conflict.

"So maybe we agree with Prime Minister (Nikol) Pashinyan to send a joint appeal to the Nobel committee to award President Trump with the Nobel Peace Prize," he said at the White House event.

Pashinyan chimed in: "I think President Trump deserves to have the Nobel Peace Prize and we will defend that, and we will promote that."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)