Sushmita Sen's Note For Trainer Nupur Shikhare And Ira Khan: 'Witnessed Their Beautiful Journey'

(courtesy: sushmitasen47 )

Sushmita Sen attended Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's wedding reception held in Mumbai on Saturday night. The Aarya star was spotted at the event, wearing a gorgeous black ensemble. A day after attending the wedding, the former Miss Universe wrote a touching note for the newlyweds Ira and Nupur. ICYDK, fitness trainer Nupur has been training Sushmita Sen for many years. Posting a picture of herself standing in front of Ira-Nupur's photograph on a wall, Sushmita wrote, "I have witnessed their beautiful journey leading up to this Togetherness!!! Congratulations @khan.ira & @nupur_popeye May you always celebrate life & all its blessings!!! Here's to a new chapter & a destined bond!!! I love you soooooo much!!! Congratulations Maa Pritam Shikhare."

Sushmita Sen attended the event with her daughter Renee, who looked equally lovely in a white dress. The actress was also accompanied by Rohman Shawl, who she dated previously. Sushmita Sen and Rohman split up a few years ago but have been friends ever since. However, two have been spotted together often recently thus prompting speculation that they are dating again.

The final leg of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira and celeb fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare's big, fat wedding festivities took place on Saturday night at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their wedding in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on January 3. The couple then had their wedding ceremonies in Udaipur, Rajasthan this week.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities took place in Udaipur last week. The wedding festivities included a mehendi, sangeet ceremony, a football match, a pyjama party, welcome dinner and a workout session of course. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare exchanged rings and vows in the presence of family and friends in Udaipur on January 10.