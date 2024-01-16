Raveena Tandon Reveals She Turned Down Sushmita's Role In Aarya, Rani's In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Raveena Tandon shared this on Instagram. (courtesy: officialraveenatandon)

Raveena Tandon, one of the most popular 90s Bollywood stars who still enjoys widespread adulation, is all set to entertain fans in the upcoming web series Karmma Calling. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Raveena Tandon revealed that Karmma Calling was not the first Disney+ Hotstar show to be offered to her. She shared that she was offered a project named Hundred as well as the headlining role in Ram Madhvani's Aarya, that went on to serve as Sushmita Sen's hugely successful comeback vehicle. Speaking about why she chose to say no to the projects, Raveena said: “While these were really exciting scripts, but somewhere I wanted to do something that the audience have never got a chance to see me as before. Hence, I chose Aranyak to be my digital debut. It really worked well for me. That year was just full of awards. That gamble paid off,” referring to her Netflix crime drama.

“There are many times when I've met Ram (Madhvani) and Nikhil (Madhok) from Hotstar then, that I said, ‘We have to do something (together).' I'm really waiting to work with Ram. I had to explain to him why I couldn't do Aarya. Then he understood my reason,” Raveena Tandon explained.

Saying no to projects that do not resonate with her is not new to Raveena Tandon. The actress had famously said no to Tina's role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which was then played by Rani Mukerji. About this, she said: “Till date, Karan (Johar) holds me accountable for not doing Kuch Kuch Hota Hai . I was like, ‘Yar tu mujhse aur kuchh bhi kara le.' In fact, there was a Dharma film Varun Sood and I were supposed to do together, but unfortunately, it didn't happen. When Ruchi showed me his photo, I was like, ‘You have to sign him. He looks like my son,'” Raveena Tandon said.

Karmma Calling, which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar, is an adaptation of the ABC's much-loved crime drama Revenge. Watch the trailer of Karmma Calling here:

In addition to Karmma Calling, Raveena Tandon will also be seen in Patna Shukla, Ghudchadi, and Welcome Back, this year.