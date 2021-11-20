Sushmita Sen, 'Healing' After Surgery, Shares A Video Of Her New Look

Sushmita Sen in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Highlights Sushmita Sen celebrated her 46th birthday on Friday

She revealed that she had a surgery a few days ago

The actress will next be seen in Aarya 2

Sushmita Sen's 46th birthday brought us many surprises. The actress reached out to her fans with a "big shout out and a big thank you" on her special day during an Instagram live session. It was dedicated to her Instafam, as she wrote in the caption, "Birthday girl live. Just for you." Sushmita also showed us her new look with short hair. She said, "I am just taking a moment to show you the new me. This is the new me. And, lots to actually share with you on so many fronts but that can wait." Before ending the video, she said, "I hope you like my new hair."

Sushmita Sen, who had surgery recently, also thanked her fans for sending her the "healing energy that God knows I need." She said, "I know when I posted about the surgery, a lot of you panicked. I'm fine, okay. If I wasn't, I would tell you." The actress added, "So have faith that I would always keep you informed when things have to be kept informed, okay. You don't have to worry about it. And, by God's grace, everything went really well. Healing is on and I'll take some time. But I will be back before you know it."

Sushmita Sen's birthday post on November 19 came with shocking news for her fans. The actress had undergone surgery on November 16, after completing the shoot for the web series Aarya 2. "I feel reborn on this birthday in more ways than I can describe in words," she wrote. Then Sushmita added, "Letting you in on a little secret...I completed Aarya 2 and then travelled to address my health…Had successful surgery on November 16 and I am healing marvellously every passing day… In this beautiful place. I feel the goodness of all your energies and the strength of your love. Keep it coming."

She gave us a hint of her new hairstyle by writing, "My 46th birthday marks a healthy new beginning, also sports a new look."

Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Rohman Shawl made her birthday extra special with a cute note on Instagram. He added a photo and wrote, "Happy Birthday, Babush."

The actress shared the first look from Aarya 2 on her Instagram timeline a week ago. Take a look:

Sushmita Sen's Aarya has been nominated in the Best Drama Series category at the International Emmys, this year.