Sushmita Sen Blown Away By Rohman Shawl's Shayari. His Reply

Let us start by saying that Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are couple goals. Also, did you know Rohman Shawl is a poet and a photographer? On Instagram recently, Rohman shared a glimpse of his photography skills and captioned it with a piece of shayari on Instagram. "Uss waqt,uss jagah, jaha mujhe laga main akela hoon, waha mujhe is paaid ka saath mila! Isey ab maine qaaid kar liya hain, aur akelepann se rishta gair kar liya hain," wrote Rohman Shawl. Among those who were impressed by Rohman's poetry was also girlfriend Sushmita Sen, who commented: "Ufffff jaan! Baat toh hai." In his reply, Rohman revealed Sushmita Sen is the inspiration: "Sangati ka asar hai."

Here's a glimpse of Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's Instagram PDA:

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl often trend for their loved up posts for each other. On Rohman's birthday, the 45-year-old actress posted this adorable note: "Happy birthday, my Babush Rohman Shawl...Rooh se rooh tak... May God bless you with abundance of all that your beautiful heart desires...to know you is to love you! Here's to your health and happiness always! We love you #BirthdayBoy. Collective hug from Alisah, Renee and yours truly."

On Sushmita Sen's birthday earlier, we got a glimpse of Rohman Shawl's poetic side: "Kuch na kahu toh adhoora sa reh jaega, kuch kahu to bhi pura na ho paega! Tu bemisaal hai, ye duniya ne maana hain !! Tu kya kamaal hain, ye maine tere pass aake jaana hain!"

In terms of work, Sushmita Sen was last seen in the web show Aarya, which marked her comeback to acting after a hiatus of several years. In films, she was last seen in 2015 Bengali movie Nirbaak.