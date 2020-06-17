Sushant Singh Rajput's Team Launches Website To Celebrate The Actor's 'Thoughts, Learnings And Dreams'

Highlights
- Sushant died in Mumbai on June 14
- The actor was a huge astronomy buff
- Last year, the actor had shared a bucket list of his dreams
"Fans like you were real 'godfather' for Sushant," wrote Sushant Singh Rajput's team while dedicating a website to the actor, who died on Sunday. He was 34. Sushant Singh Rajput, best known for his roles in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Kai Po Che!, Kedarnath and Shuddh Desi Romance, was also a science buff, a fan of poetry, an amateur astronomer; he also loved playing the guitar. The actor's team, on Tuesday, shared a post on the actor's verified Facebook account, and wrote: "Kick-starting self-musing mode." Sushant Singh Rajput's website is called "Self Musing", which is a tribute to his musings, thoughts, ideas and dreams, glimpses of which remain on his social media profiles.
"Fans like you were real 'godfather' for Sushant. As promised to him, converting this space into a collection of all his thoughts, learnings, dreams, and wishes, he always wanted people to know. Yes, we are documenting all the positive energies he has left behind in this world," the actor's team added.
After the actor's death, old tweets of Sushant Singh Rajput from last year, in which he documented his bucket list of 50 dreams, resurfaced online, which included wishes such as learning "how to fly a plane" and "chart trajectories of the Moon, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn for a week." The International Space University (ISU) in France also paid a tribute to the astronomy buff after his tragic death.
My 50 DREAMS & counting...!— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
1. Learn how to Fly a Plane ✈️ 2. Train for IronMan triathlon
3. Play a Cricket Match left-handed
4. Learn Morse Code _.. 5. Help kids learn about Space. 🌌
6. Play tennis with a Champion 🎾
7. Do a Four Clap 👏 Push-Up ! (1/6) ... pic.twitter.com/8HDqlTNmb6
8. Chart trajectories of Moon, Mars, Jupiter & Saturn for a week— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
9. Dive in a Blue-hole
10. Perform the Double-Slit experiment
11. Plant 1000 Trees
12. Spend an evening in my Delhi College of Engineering hostel
13. Send 💯 KIDS for workshops in ISRO/ NASA
14. Meditate in Kailash pic.twitter.com/x4jVGp4UJS
15. Play Poker with a Champ— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
16. Write a Book
17. Visit CERN
18. Paint aurora borealis
19. Attend another NASA workshop
20. 6 pack abs in 6 months
21. Swim in Cenotes
22. Teach Coding to visually impaired
23. Spend a Week in a Jungle
24. Understand Vedic Astrology
25. Disneyland pic.twitter.com/SImtmgMAcm
26. Visit LIGO. 🌇— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
27. Raise a horse 🐎
28. Learn at least 10 Dance forms 🕺🏾🕺🏾
29. Work for Free Education 📚
30. Explore Andromeda with a Powerful Telescope 🔭
31. Learn KRIYA Yoga 🧘♂️
32. Visit Antarctica 🇦🇶 33. Help train Women in Self-defense 🥋
34. Shoot an Active Volcano 🌋 pic.twitter.com/iKSZsFv206
Learn how to Farm— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
36. Teach dance to kids
37. Be an Ambidextrous Archer
38. Finish reading the entire Resnick - Halliday physics book
39. Understand Polynesian astronomy
40. Learn Guitar Chords of my fav. 50 songs
41. Play Chess with a Champion
42. Own a Lamborghini pic.twitter.com/bnVoLcFaij
43 Visit St.Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
44 Perform experiments of Cymatics
45 Help prepare students for Indian Defence Forces
46 Make a documentary on Swami Vivekananda
47 Learn to Surf
48 Work in AI & exponential
technologies
49 Learn Capoeira
50 Travel through Europe by train pic.twitter.com/PiSF7Gtayl
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Sunday - he died by suicide, say the police. An investigation is currently underway. The police will also probe allegations that the actor was depressed because of professional rivalry as part of the investigation.
Last year, Sushant Singh Rajput starred in films such as Chhichhore, Sonchiriya and Drive.