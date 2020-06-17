Sushant Singh Rajput's Team Launches Website To Celebrate The Actor's 'Thoughts, Learnings And Dreams'

The actor died at the age of 34 (Courtesy sushantsinghrajput)

Highlights Sushant died in Mumbai on June 14

The actor was a huge astronomy buff

Last year, the actor had shared a bucket list of his dreams

"Fans like you were real 'godfather' for Sushant," wrote Sushant Singh Rajput's team while dedicating a website to the actor, who died on Sunday. He was 34. Sushant Singh Rajput, best known for his roles in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Kai Po Che!, Kedarnath and Shuddh Desi Romance, was also a science buff, a fan of poetry, an amateur astronomer; he also loved playing the guitar. The actor's team, on Tuesday, shared a post on the actor's verified Facebook account, and wrote: "Kick-starting self-musing mode." Sushant Singh Rajput's website is called "Self Musing", which is a tribute to his musings, thoughts, ideas and dreams, glimpses of which remain on his social media profiles.

"Fans like you were real 'godfather' for Sushant. As promised to him, converting this space into a collection of all his thoughts, learnings, dreams, and wishes, he always wanted people to know. Yes, we are documenting all the positive energies he has left behind in this world," the actor's team added.

After the actor's death, old tweets of Sushant Singh Rajput from last year, in which he documented his bucket list of 50 dreams, resurfaced online, which included wishes such as learning "how to fly a plane" and "chart trajectories of the Moon, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn for a week." The International Space University (ISU) in France also paid a tribute to the astronomy buff after his tragic death.

My 50 DREAMS & counting...!



1. Learn how to Fly a Plane ✈️ 2. Train for IronMan triathlon

3. Play a Cricket Match left-handed

4. Learn Morse Code _.. 5. Help kids learn about Space. 🌌

6. Play tennis with a Champion 🎾

7. Do a Four Clap 👏 Push-Up ! (1/6) ... pic.twitter.com/8HDqlTNmb6 — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

8. Chart trajectories of Moon, Mars, Jupiter & Saturn for a week

9. Dive in a Blue-hole

10. Perform the Double-Slit experiment

11. Plant 1000 Trees

12. Spend an evening in my Delhi College of Engineering hostel

13. Send 💯 KIDS for workshops in ISRO/ NASA

14. Meditate in Kailash pic.twitter.com/x4jVGp4UJS — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

15. Play Poker with a Champ

16. Write a Book

17. Visit CERN

18. Paint aurora borealis

19. Attend another NASA workshop

20. 6 pack abs in 6 months

21. Swim in Cenotes

22. Teach Coding to visually impaired

23. Spend a Week in a Jungle

24. Understand Vedic Astrology

25. Disneyland pic.twitter.com/SImtmgMAcm — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

26. Visit LIGO. 🌇

27. Raise a horse 🐎

28. Learn at least 10 Dance forms 🕺🏾🕺🏾

29. Work for Free Education 📚

30. Explore Andromeda with a Powerful Telescope 🔭

31. Learn KRIYA Yoga 🧘‍♂️

32. Visit Antarctica 🇦🇶 33. Help train Women in Self-defense 🥋

34. Shoot an Active Volcano 🌋 pic.twitter.com/iKSZsFv206 — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

Learn how to Farm

36. Teach dance to kids

37. Be an Ambidextrous Archer

38. Finish reading the entire Resnick - Halliday physics book

39. Understand Polynesian astronomy

40. Learn Guitar Chords of my fav. 50 songs

41. Play Chess with a Champion

42. Own a Lamborghini pic.twitter.com/bnVoLcFaij — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

43 Visit St.Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna

44 Perform experiments of Cymatics

45 Help prepare students for Indian Defence Forces

46 Make a documentary on Swami Vivekananda

47 Learn to Surf

48 Work in AI & exponential

technologies

49 Learn Capoeira

50 Travel through Europe by train pic.twitter.com/PiSF7Gtayl — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Sunday - he died by suicide, say the police. An investigation is currently underway. The police will also probe allegations that the actor was depressed because of professional rivalry as part of the investigation.

Last year, Sushant Singh Rajput starred in films such as Chhichhore, Sonchiriya and Drive.