Sushant Singh Rajput's Team Launches Website To Celebrate The Actor's "Thoughts, Learnings And Dreams"

Sushant Singh Rajput's website is called "Self Musing". "Fans like you were real 'godfather' for Sushant," wrote his team

Sushant Singh Rajput's Team Launches Website To Celebrate The Actor's 'Thoughts, Learnings And Dreams'

The actor died at the age of 34 (Courtesy sushantsinghrajput)

Highlights

  • Sushant died in Mumbai on June 14
  • The actor was a huge astronomy buff
  • Last year, the actor had shared a bucket list of his dreams
New Delhi:

"Fans like you were real 'godfather' for Sushant," wrote Sushant Singh Rajput's team while dedicating a website to the actor, who died on Sunday. He was 34. Sushant Singh Rajput, best known for his roles in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Kai Po Che!, Kedarnath and Shuddh Desi Romance, was also a science buff, a fan of poetry, an amateur astronomer; he also loved playing the guitar. The actor's team, on Tuesday, shared a post on the actor's verified Facebook account, and wrote: "Kick-starting self-musing mode." Sushant Singh Rajput's website is called "Self Musing", which is a tribute to his musings, thoughts, ideas and dreams, glimpses of which remain on his social media profiles.

"Fans like you were real 'godfather' for Sushant. As promised to him, converting this space into a collection of all his thoughts, learnings, dreams, and wishes, he always wanted people to know. Yes, we are documenting all the positive energies he has left behind in this world," the actor's team added.

After the actor's death, old tweets of Sushant Singh Rajput from last year, in which he documented his bucket list of 50 dreams, resurfaced online, which included wishes such as learning "how to fly a plane" and "chart trajectories of the Moon, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn for a week." The International Space University (ISU) in France also paid a tribute to the astronomy buff after his tragic death.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Sunday - he died by suicide, say the police. An investigation is currently underway. The police will also probe allegations that the actor was depressed because of professional rivalry as part of the investigation.

Last year, Sushant Singh Rajput starred in films such as Chhichhore, Sonchiriya and Drive.

Comments
sushant singh rajputself musing

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter