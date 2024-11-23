Suriya And Janhvi Kapoor's Upcoming Movie <i>Karna</i> Shelved After <i>Kanguva</i>'s Box Office Failure: Report

Suriya's latest offering Kanguva has been receiving mixed reviews from critics and fans. Following the film's not-so-favourable response, Suriya's upcoming mythological project Karna is reportedly shelved. Directed by Bhaag Milkha Bhaag fame Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the movie was touted to be released in two parts. The budget? Rs 350 crore. According to reports, Suriya was set to slip into the shoes of the iconic Mahabharata character Karna. Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Telugu debut with Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1 was also said to be a part of the film. She would have played the role of Draupadi in her Tamil debut. Although speculations are rife about Karna being shelved, the makers have not made any announcement yet.

Budget concerts form the major contributing factor to Karna being put on hold, as per a report by Pinkvilla.

Coming to Kanguva, the action fantasy directed by Siva featured Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in key roles. Although the film is riddled with negative reviews, Suriya's wife Jyothika came out in support of her husband. Sharing Kanguva's poster, featuring Suriya and Bobby Deol, on Instagram she called the movie “a spectacle in cinema”. A part of her note read, “So proud of you Suriya, for the actor you are and how you dare to dream to take cinema forward. Definitely, the first 1/2 hr doesn't work and the sound is jarring! Flaws are a part of most Indian films, so that's only fair, especially in this kind of film wherein one experiment largely! N it's just the first 1/2 hr from the whole 3 hrs. But to be true, it's an absolute cinematic experience! Camera work and execution never before seen in Tamizh cinema." Check out the full note below:

Not only Jyothika, but R Madhavan, who shared screen space with the actress in the horror-drama Shaitaan also heaped praise on Kanguva. The actor claimed that he was “blown off” by Suriya's “effort and commitment”. He even lauded the crew's “Hercules effort” behind making the film. Read all about it here.

Kanguva was released in the theatres on November 14. Although the film was announced in 2019 it was pushed back due to the pandemic before being revived in 2022.