<i>Kanguva</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Suriya's Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark

Tamil actor Suriya's latest film, Kanguva, had a slow start at the box office but has since shown strong momentum, grossing nearly Rs 140 crore worldwide in its first four days. Directed by Siva, the fantasy action drama opened to a mixed reception from both audiences and critics. Despite the lukewarm response, the film is on track to cross the Rs 150 crore mark within a few days.

Studio Green, one of the producers of Kanguva, officially announced that the film had grossed Rs 127.64 crore worldwide within its first three days. On its fourth day, Kanguva earned around Rs 10.50 crore nett at the domestic box office, showing a slight improvement over its Day 2 and Day 3 earnings. This brings its four-day total to Rs 53.85 crore nett in India, as per Sacnilk. On Sunday, the Tamil version of the film recorded an occupancy rate of 22.07% in Indian cinemas. To break down the collections: Kanguva earned Rs 24 crore on Day 1, Rs 9.5 crore on Day 2, Rs 9.85 crore on Day 3, and Rs 10.50 crore on Day 4, making for a total of Rs 53.85 crore nett at the domestic box office so far.

With a massive budget exceeding Rs 350 crore, Kanguva is one of the most expensive films of the year. The film is aiming to surpass the grandeur of blockbusters like Pushpa and Singham. The film has been shot across seven different countries.

The film is directed by Siva and stars Suriya, Disha Patani and Bobby Deol in key roles. It also stars Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, and KS Ravikumar in supporting roles. Initially announced in the year 2019, the film was shelved for a brief time due to the pandemic. Kanguva was revived in 2022. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music. Vetri Palanisamy and Nishadh Yusuf are handling the film's cinematography and editing respectively. It released on November 14.