R Madhavan Praises Suriya's <i>Kanguva</i>: "Hercules Effort, Wish I Could Do Half Of What He Has Done"

Suriya's war drama Kanguva is receiving mixed reviews from the audience. On Tuesday, R Madhavan extended his sincere and immense appreciation for the movie on his Instagram handle, leading to excitement among fans. He also shared his brief review of the movie in his post, showering compliments on the team and their effort. The actor revealed that he watched Kanguva at a theatre only recently and was completely blown off by Suriya, who he addressed as his "Dear brother."

Sharing the poster of the movie, Madhavan wrote, "Saw @Kanguva last night on big screen, and was blown off by the effort and commitment of my dear brother..his complete surrender uncompromised zeal is exemplary and I wish I could do half of what he has done @actorsuriya. A hercules effort by the entire cast crew. Definitely a theatrical watch."

Not just that, the Shaitaan actor even added a heartfelt caption along with the post, that said, "What an extra extraordinary effort by team @kanguvathemovie @actorsuriya"

The film, which released on November 14, 2024, has received a lot of criticism from the audience on the grounds of lacking depth, having less screen time for other actors and more. Suriya's wife Jyothika recently defended the film on Instagram along with a long note. "I pen this note as Jyotika and a cinema lover and not actor Suriya's wife. Kanguva - a spectacle in cinema. So proud of you Suriya, for the actor you are and how you dare to dream to take cinema forward. Definitely the first 1/2 hr doesn't work n the sound is jarring! Flaws r a part of most Iindian films, so that's only fair, especially in this kind of a film wherein one experiments largely! N it's just the first 1/2 hr from the whole 3 hrs. But to be true, it's an absolute cinematic experience! Camera work n execution never before seen in Tamizh cinema, @vetripalanisamy," she wrote.

She further added, "I'm surprised with the negative reviews from media and certain fraternities, as it's not done by them to this high level for the most unintellectual big budget films I have seen earlier with age old stories, where women r stalked, double meaning dialogues r spoken and have the most over the top action sequences.. N what about Kanguva's positives? The women action sequence in 2nd half and the young boy's love and betrayal for Kanguva? I think they forgot about the good parts while reviewing. Now this Makes me wonder largely whether one should ever read, listen or believe them after all! It's sad that they chose this much negativity for Kanguva on day 1, even before the first show was over (seemed more like multiple group propagandas) when it actually deserves an applause for the concept and effort taken by the team to create 3D and such a magnificent visual!"

The actress ended her note by asking the team to be proud for their hard work. "Be proud Team Kanguva, as the ones commenting negative r doing just that and nothing else to their credit to uplift cinema!" she concluded.