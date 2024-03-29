Suriya 44 Update: Karthik Subbaraj's Next Promises 'Love, Laughter And War'

Kartik Subbaraj shared this image. courtesy:karthiksubbaraj)

Actor Suriya has been shaking up his upcoming projects, causing quite a stir in the Tamil film industry. Initially set to collaborate with Vetrimaaran for Vaadi Vasal, the project has been shelved indefinitely. Additionally, plans to work with Pa Ranjith failed to materialise. However, Suriya then announced a partnership with Sudha Kongara for Puranaanooru. Just recently, both Suriya and Sudha announced a delay in the project, citing their commitment to doing justice to the story. Amid these updates, Suriya finally gave a reason for his fans to rejoice. The latest development sees Suriya teaming up with Karthik Subbaraj for a film tentatively titled Suriya 44.

Karthik Subbaraj took everyone by surprise by unveiling the first-look poster, featuring a vintage car engulfed in flames. Notably, a tree in the foreground bears a heart and arrow carving. Karthik Subbaraj expressed his excitement for the collaboration, hinting at a storyline likely to advocate environmental conservation, in line with his previous works. Sharing the poster on X (formerly known as Twitter), Karthik Subbaraj wrote, "My Next Film is with the Ever-Awesome Suriya Sir. So pumped up for this." He also used the hashtag "LoveLaughterWar".

Further details about the film are eagerly awaited, as Subbaraj's previous plans with Thalapathy Vijay for the actor's last movie seem to have shifted.

Meanwhile, Suriya's upcoming project Kanguva, directed by Siva, is generating buzz. The historical fiction tale delves into the conflicts between two rival tribes and boasts a significant budget. Notably, it marks the Tamil debut of Bobby Deol and Disha Patani."