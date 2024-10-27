ICYMI, Surbhi Jyoti And Sumit Suri's Fun-Filled Pics From Mehandi Ceremony

TV actress Surbhi Jyoti is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend, actor Sumit Suri today, October 27. Their wedding celebrations have already begun at Aahana - The Corbett Wilderness Hotel resort in Uttarakhand. On Saturday, Surbhi shared two Instagram posts from her mehendi ceremony. In the first post, she shared a series of pictures showing the couple in matching green outfits, posing with a natural backdrop, full of trees. In her caption, Surbhi wrote, “These roots run deep, carrying stories of sunshine and rain, resilience and grace. Sumit and I chose to begin our journey here, under nature's sacred canopy, honoring the trees that stand tall and the five elements that keep us whole.”

Needless to say, Surbhi and Sumit's industry colleagues flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Sreejita De said, “Congratulations you both.” Nisha Rawal commented, “Many congratulations.” Karan Singh Grover posted, “Congratulations bub!” Sehban Azim sent “bohot saara pyaar” in the comments section. Nia Sharma chimed in saying, “Most beautiful bride on the way. Surbhi Jyoti bahot saara pyaarrrrrrrrr.” Surbhi Chandna posted, “Bohot bohot mubarakkk meri koshish ek ashaaaa.” Rithvikk Dhanjani and Meiyang Chang dropped red heart emojis. Anjali Anand commented, “Just divine big congratulations my darling.” Many others followed suit.

Surbhi Jyoti shared another set of images from the celebration, and her minimal mehendi design is truly setting goals for modern brides. The snapshots capture the lovebirds posing together and dancing joyfully. “Mehandi Shagna di,” read the text attached to the post.

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri initially planned to marry in March but postponed the wedding due to preparation challenges and venue availability in Rajasthan. The couple reportedly fell in love while working together on the music video titled Haanji - The Marriage Mantra. In terms of work, Surbhi Jyoti has featured in various daily soaps like Qubool Hai, Naagin, Ishqbaaz, Tanhaiyan and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai.