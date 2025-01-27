<I>Superman</I> New Teaser: Sky Is The Limit For David Corenswet

The teaser of James Gunn's Superman is out. The 30-second spot offers an exciting glimpse into the upcoming film, featuring fresh footage of David Corenswet as Superman in flight.

Alongside a new look at Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, the teaser offers the best shot of Superman soaring through the skies yet. The footage also incorporates a reworked version of John Williams' iconic Superman theme, blending new visuals with some from the previously released full-length trailer.

The teaser opens with a striking image of a battered and bruised Clark Kent/Superman calling for the help of Krypto the Superdog. It quickly transitions to a touching scene of the Man of Steel saving a young girl.

The teaser also shows Luthor arriving in the Arctic, sporting sharp sunglasses, seemingly in search of Superman's secret hideout.

Highlights from the previous trailer are revisited, including a fire-breathing monster causing chaos in Metropolis, Superman breaking through what looks like a glass cage, a young boy proudly raising a Superman flag and the Man of Steel holding a damaged robot. We also see a showdown on a baseball field, Krypto coming to Clark's rescue and a heartwarming romantic moment between Superman and Lois as they dance and float together - swooning, indeed.

But the real standout moment of this new TV spot is the four seconds of Superman in flight. Much like the shot of Lex, Superman is seen in the Arctic, soaring through the ice with pinpoint precision. The teaser follows him from both behind and head-on, as he effortlessly weaves through towering glaciers, reminiscent of the exhilarating flight scenes in Top Gun: Maverick.

Superman is set to hit theatres worldwide on July 11, 2025.

