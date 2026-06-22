Milly Alcock Shares Her Honest Take on Supergirl’s Sexuality: "Probably Goes Both Ways"

Excitement continues to grow for Supergirl, one of the next major projects in James Gunn's new DC Universe. Recently, Milly Alcock spoke about a topic that has sparked discussion among DC fans, which is Supergirl's sexuality.

Alcock said she was not completely sure how the character would be portrayed in the DC Universe. Based on her own view of the character, she felt Kara Zor El might be attracted to both men and women, but added that she didn't have a definite answer.

In a conversation with Queerly Radio, Milly Alcock said, “What makes this film beautiful is that it's not centred around a man, it's not centred around love at all. I don't really know. I don't know. I don't know. She probably goes both ways.”

This is not the first time Milly Alcock has discussed the topic of Supergirl's sexuality. In an earlier interview with Narrativa Feminina, she was asked about the strong connection many LGBTQ fans feel with the character.

During the conversation, the House of the Dragon star said, “I think I've played a few characters that might have a potential queer through line. I have many queer friends. So honestly, I'm kind of honoured. I think because she doesn't live inside the binary of what we think a woman should be. That is what makes her so special and so exciting and so new. I kind of thought that as well. I was like, she'd do what she'd want to do in that regard anyway.”

Supergirl, starring Milly Alcock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa, is set to arrive in theatres on June 26.