<i>Superboys Of Malegaon</i>: Adarsh Gourav Marks His Theatrical Comeback After 8 Years

Adarsh Gourav has been impressing audiences with his stints in acclaimed projects like The White Tiger (2021) with Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao and, quite recently, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023) with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

However, for the last 8 years, it has mostly been OTT releases for him. Adarsh is all set to now make his theatrical comeback with Superboys of Malegaon.

Produced by Zoya Akhtar and Excel Entertainment and directed by Reema Kagti, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 28, 2025.

Adarsh's last theatrical release was Rukh, in October 2017, where he shared screen space with Manoj Bajpayee, and now, in Superboys of Malegaon, he essays the lead character of Nasir Shaikh, a real-life filmmaker from Malegaon, famous for creating spoofs of Bollywood and Hollywood films.

The movie also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in key roles.

Reacting to the same, Adarsh shared, "It feels great to have a theatrical release after eight years. The big screen has a magic of its own, and I'm thrilled that Superboys of Malegaon will bring me back to cinemas. When I first heard the story and learned about Nasir Shaikh's journey, I was instantly drawn to it. Malegaon's film industry has a unique charm, driven purely by passion, and stepping into this world as Nasir has been one of the most exhilarating experiences of my career. Superboys of Malegaon isn't just a film; it's a celebration of cinema made with heart and humour. I can't wait for the audience to experience it in theatres on February 28, 2025."

He further added, "Between 2017 and now, I have been fortunate to work on some incredible projects—whether it was The White Tiger (2021), Extrapolations (2023), Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023), or web series like Guns & Gulaabs (2023), Leila (2019). However, all of them found their audience through OTT platforms or digital platforms. While I love the reach of digital platforms, there's something about watching a story unfold on the big screen, hearing the audience react together, and feeling that collective energy that makes it so special."

The buzz around the film has been strong and has high expectations riding on it.