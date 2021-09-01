Sunny Leone's Maldives Vacation Is All About The Sun, Sea And Sand. See Pic

Sunny Leone shared this photo (courtesy sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone is making the Maldives look so good that we can't even... Sunny Leone is holidaying in the beach destination with her family - husband Daniel Weber, daughter Nisha and sons Asher and Noah. Sunny Leone checked into the Maldives on Tuesday, since when she's been sharing glimpses of her vacation on Instagram. On Wednesday, Sunny Leone posted a sun-kissed photo of herself, in which she can be seen soaking up a good dose of Vitamin D. "Hello Maldives!" Sunny Leone captioned her photo. The 40-year-old actress looks every bit stunning in a peach bikini, accessorized with an oversized hat and sunglasses.

Here's the postcard Sunny Leone sent all the way from the Maldives:

Earlier, Sunny Leone posted a breath-taking photo of the view she's been waking up to and wrote: "Here we go! Vacation time at Sun Siyam Olhuveli." In the photo, Sunny Leone can be seen chilling in the cool blue waters of the sea.

Looks like Sunny Leone is having the time of her life in the Maldives. "Welcome to heaven! No riff-raff allowed! Except me! Time to party and celebrate life!" she captioned a fun-filled video of herself enjoying some champagne.

In terms of work, Sunny Leone currently appears as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla along with Rannvijay Singha. The actress stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 5. She has featured in Bollywood films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, among others.