Into The Blues: Sunny Leone Is Making Maldives Look So Good

Looking for Sunny Leone? Well, she's into the blues, holidaying in the Maldives. The actress landed in the island destination on Tuesday and checked in on Instagram with a bunch of updates. With her first postcard from the Maldives, Sunny Leone gave us major beach cravings. She can be seen enjoying the sun, the sea and the sun in the Maldives while taking a dip in the sea. A spectacular view of the waterline kissing the horizon forms the backdrop of Sunny Leone's breath taking photo. Sunny Leone is stunning as ever in a blue bikini, which caught on the colour of the sea. "Here we go! Vaca time at Sun Siyam Olhuveli," Sunny Leone captioned her photo as she checked in from her water villa.

Sunny Leone's trip to the Maldives is actually a family vacation. Her holiday entourage also includes husband Daniel Weber and their kids - daughter Nisha and sons Asher and Noah.

Looks like Sunny Leone is having the time of her life in the Maldives. "Welcome to heaven! No riff-raff allowed! Except me! Time to party and celebrate life!" she captioned a fun-filled video of herself enjoying some champagne.

Sunny Leone kick started her vacation with an unbeatable level of enthusiasm:

In terms of work, Sunny Leone currently appears as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla along with Rannvijay Singha. The actress stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 5. She has featured in Bollywood films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, among others.