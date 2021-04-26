Sunny Leone Is Driving On 'Wrong Side Of The Road' In This Clip Because...

Highlights Sunny is currently in Kerala to shoot for her upcoming film Shero

She shared a video on Monday

"Who even needs to learn how to drive properly," she wrote

Film shoots have been halted in various parts of the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Most celebrities are back home, indulging in hobbies to keep themselves occupied. But not Sunny Leone. The actress is all about her work as is evident from her Instagram feed. Sunny is currently not in Mumbai but is stationed in Kerala to shoot for her upcoming film, 'Shero'. In her latest Instagram post, the actress shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the film. In the video, she is seen prepping for a car chase sequence for the movie.

The 39-year-old who is in the driver's seat talked about the right and wrong side of the road while driving. She said that it can get confusing if you drive in multiple countries. For instance, the right side of the road in India is the wrong side in the USA. "It feels weird," she said. Sunny captioned the clip as, "Who even needs to learn how to drive properly. Prepping for chase sequence for #shero."

Sunny Leone also shared that the change in the sides of driving lanes makes her unduly apprehensive that someone may run into her. She is also seen struggling to find space to make a U-turn while driving along a narrow lane.

For the unversed, Shero is a psychological thriller being helmed by director Sreejith of 'Kuttanadan Marpappa' fame. It is evident from her recent photos and videos that Sunny, who plays the lead role in 'Shero' , has been enjoying her time in God's own country. In one of the recent posts, the 'Jism 2' actress is seen jumping with joy in a lush green meadow. She captioned it, "Make the best of every situation. Smile." Before that, the actress also went for a morning hike in the hills. The actress treated her fans to a selfie from her trek.

In addition to Shero, Sunny Leone will also be seen in the action series, 'Anamika'. The series is being directed by Vikram Bhatt.