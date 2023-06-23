Sunny Leone Is Clearly Still Dreaming Of Maldives. See Her Holiday Pics

Sunny Leone with husband Daniel. (courtesy: sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone shared pictures from her Maldives holiday on her Instagram profile on Friday. In the picture, Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber can be seen living their best lives on a beach. Sunny Leone captioned the post, "Feels like Love Island, My new streaming addiction." Love Island is a reality TV show where singles try to find their perfect matches. She added the hashtags #beach, #bikini, #maldives, #vacay and #letsgoback to her post. Earlier this week, she posted pictures of herself in beachwear and she wrote "Life is what you make it."

Take a look at Sunny Leone's posts here:

Earlier this month, Sunny was in Sydney, where her film Kennedy was screened at a Film Festival. Sunny captioned the post, "I do believe I'm living in a dream. Thank you to every single person that has been a part of this dream of a journey and every single person to lift me up and support me!! I love you all. Kennedy - We are a part of history."

Last month, Sunny Leone posted pictures from the Kennedy screening in Cannes and she wrote in her post, "The proudest moment of my career so far! Thank you Anurag Kashyap for this moment! And Rahul Bhat for letting me be share the screen with you in this amazing performance! Love you both." The film featured Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat in the lead roles and it had a midnight screening at Cannes Film Festival, where it reportedly received a 7-minute long standing ovation.

Sunny Leone stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 5. She has featured in Bollywood films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, to name a few. She also did a stand-up comedy piece for Amazon Prime Video's One Mic Stand. She was also seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla along with Rannvijay Singha.