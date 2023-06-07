'No Filter Needed' For Sunny Leone's Pics. Because, Maldives

Sunny Leone is holidaying in Maldives. (courtesy: sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone knows how to make the most of her vacations and that's exactly what she has been doing in the Maldives for the last few days. The actress, after having a memorable time at the Cannes Film Festival, is holidaying with her family on the island. On Wednesday, she posted a set of pictures that need “no filter.” She looks breathtaking while posing near a pool in black swimwear in the photos. Her caption read: “No filter needed for this morning!” We agree. The clear blue water and greenery behind Sunny Leone make her photos perfect for postcards. Take a look:

Sunny Leone also posted a video today and it shows the fun side of the actress. In the clip, she is seen trying to maintain balance on a banana boat but fails miserably. Her hilarious fall from the boat will surely leave you in splits. Sharing the video, the actress wrote: “When you think standing on the banana boat is a good idea! LOL.” She also added keywords like “water sport” and “family time” to her caption.

See Sunny Leone's post here:



In case you haven't noticed, Sunny Leone's Maldives album is getting better every day. Some time ago, she posted this stunning video of herself having a glam time on the beach. She looks gorgeous in a maroon and orange swimsuit in the clip. “Sand bank island!! So gorgeous,” read the actress' caption.



“If only all walks were like this all day and every day,” Sunny Leone would prefer nothing else.

Sunny Leone “loves this bikini for my Maldives vacation.” Do you?

The actress lit up Instagram with this montage comprising adorable clips of her and Daniel Weber's kids Nisha, Asher and Noah from the Maldives. Her caption will bring a smile to your face. “This is what Daniel and I work so hard for! These smiles! Nisha, Asher and Noah!”

“Watching (her) kids swim” is indeed a “relaxing time” for Sunny Leone. Here's proof.

Sunny Leone also enjoyed snorkelling at the beach destination. She wrote: “My favourite thing to do in the water. Block everything out and enjoy God's creations.”

Meanwhile, check out more photos of the actress from her Maldives holiday:

Sunny Leone was in Cannes for the premiere of her film Kennedy. It has been directed by Anurag Kashyap and also stars Rahul Bhat.