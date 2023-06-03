Sunny Leone Shares Holiday Pics From Maldives

Sunny Leone shared this image. (courtesy: sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone loves to travel. A cursory glance at her Instagram timeline will show that the actress loves to take vacations that are focused on self-care. Since she is a water baby, the Maldives often appear on her travel destination list. Now, the actress has shared a montage video from the island country. The clip features several images of Sunny on the beach. Sunny Leone is dressed in a black and white swimsuit as well as a flower crown in the montage video. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “It's SOOO good.” The star also tagged her team in the caption.

Sunny Leone's trip to the Maldives comes as a much-deserved break after the actress attended the Cannes Film Festival with her film Kennedy. The film directed by Anurag Kashyap features Rahul Bhat alongside Sunny Leone. The film was screened at the Midnights Screening Section of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

The actress shared a series of posts from Cannes, one of which was a gratitude note addressed to her husband Daniel Weber. In the caption, Sunny Leone wrote, “God sent you Daniel Weber into my life at my lowest moment. In that moment you literally saved my life and have been by my side since. 15 years of togetherness! Without you, this moment in @festivaldecannes would never have happened. Your continuous fight to propel me forward and help me follow my dreams is truly selflessness to another level. I love you and thank you." In response, Daniel Weber wrote, “You earned everything you have achieved. With or without me. I love you. It's just the beginning.” He also added heart and clap emojis.

The note is attached to a video of the couple sharing a kiss on the Cannes red carpet.

Sunny Leone also shared a photo with Anurag Kashyap and Rahul Bhat, posing on the red carpet at Cannes. The star wrote in the caption, “The proudest moment of my career so far! Thank you, Anurag Kashyap, for this moment! And Rahul Bhat for letting me share the screen with you in this amazing performance! Love you both.”

Sunny Leone will be seen in a bunch of projects including Rangeela and Veeramadevi, among others.