Sunny Deol, Shatrugan Sinha and others at Raj Kumar Kohli's prayer meet.

Filmmaker Raj Kumar Kohli, actor Armaan Kohli's father, died on Friday at the age of 93. On Sunday afternoon, a prayer meet was held in Mumbai which was attended by Raj Kumar Kohli's industry friends. Veteran actor-politician Shatrugan Sinha was pictured outside the venue as he made his way inside to meet the family of the former filmmaker. Actor Sunny Deol was also spotted as he arrived for the prayer meet on Sunday afternoon. Karma actor Jackie Shroff was also spotted at the prayer meet as he was seen greeting Arman Kohli.

Others attending the prayer meet were actors Raj Babbar, Bindu Dara Singh, Golmaal's Mukesh Tiwari among aothers.

He was known for his films like Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaan, Naagin, Badle Ki Aag and Pati Patni aur Tawaif. He died this morning due to a heart attack.

According to ANI, Raj Kumar Kohli went to shower on Friday morning and didn't come out for some time. Then his son Armaan broke down the door and discovered that his father had collapsed on the floor. Reportedly Raj Kumar Kohli's funeral will take place today evening.

He is the fther of actor Armaan Kohli, who appeared in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 7. He also featured in several Bollywood films like Dushman Zamana, Anam, Qahar and the multi-starrer film Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaani among others. He was last seen in Salman Khan's family drama film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.