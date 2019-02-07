Sunny Deol Asked To Co-Star In Amitabh Bachchan's Aankhen 2

Sunny Deol was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit (Image courtesy iamsunnydeol)

Sunny Deol, who was last seen in 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit, has been approached to play a grey character in Aankhen 2, news agency PTI reported. Anees Bazmee, who is directing the film, said that Sunny Deol is yet to sign up for the project and once everything is finalised, the official announcement will be made. "We have met a lot of people. We are negotiating with actors regarding dates and finance. Once things are finalised, we will make a formal announcement. We did meet Sunny Deol, we have known each other for a very long time. It is a grey character and is a very nice role. Till the time formalities are not complete, we can't say he is doing the film," PTI quoted the filmmaker as saying.

The film is a sequel to Amitabh Bachchan's 2002 film Aankhen, which also featured Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal and Sushmita Sen. The story was about three visually impaired men, who were trained to carry out a heist in a bank.

Aankhen 2 was announced in 2016 with Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Arshad Warsi and Regina Cassandra in the cast. However, producer Gaurang Doshi had landed in legal trouble regarding the rights of the film due to which the project was shelved. "The delay was because of the producer. We will start working this year. Bachchan sahib is there in the film. It is going to be a multi-starrer so we need to finalise dates of all actors," said Aneez Bazmee. The film is now being produced by Eros International and Tarun Agarwal.

The Welcome filmmaker said that the sequel revolves around a casino heist and it will be shot abroad. "There are some changes, we can't talk about it in detail. The film revolves around a casino heist, we are shooting it abroad. There will be three blind men, two girls and one antagonist. There are some eight to ten main characters," the filmmaker was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is currently busy with the Bollywood debut of his elder son Karan. He will make his debut with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which will be directed by Sunny Deol.

(With inputs from IANS)