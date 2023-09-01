Sunny And Bobby Deol's Birthday Wishes For Their Mom Prakash Kaur. Bonus - Dharmendra

Sunny Deol shared this image with his mother. (Courtesy: SunnyDeol)

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol's adorable posts for their mother Prakash Kaur on her birthday are the best things you'll find on the Internet today. Sunny Deol, basking in the bumper success of Gadar 2, shared two images with his mother. In the images, Sunny can be seen kissing his mother on her head while Prakash Kaur tightly hugging Sunny. Sunny wrote a simple caption, "Mama happy birthday love you" and dropped a string of heart emojis. Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 co-star Ameesha Patel dropped a bunch of emojis the comments section. Actor Deepti Bhatnagar wrote in the comments section, "Happy Happy birthday aunty" and dropped a bunch of emojis.

Take a look at Sunny Deol's post here:

Bobby Deol shared an image from his travel bucket where he is seen with Sunny and his two sisters Ajeita and Vijeta along with their mom. Bobby wrote in the caption, "Love you Maa!! Happy Birthday."

Take a look at Bobby's post here:

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol also shared a heartmelting picture with his " bade mami." Dharmendra also joins Karan and Prakash in the picture. Karan wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday bade mami. love you loads!"

Take a look at the post here:

Prakash Kaur, Dharmendra's first wife, was in limelight during Karan Deol's marriage earlier this year. Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur enjoyed their fullest in the wedding festivities. Several pictures of them together were doing the rounds on the Internet back then. A page dediacted to Bollywood shared a picture of Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur in which Dharmendra holds what appears to be a glass of champagne in his hand. The caption of the picture read, "Dharmendra with wife Prakash Kaur at their grandson's wedding. They have been married since 1954 when Dharmendra was 19. They've been married for nearly 70 years now... they've 4 children together..."

Take a look at the picture here:

Later, Karan Deol shared a few images from his wedding album and Prakash Kaur is seen blessing the new couple in one of the images. Karan wrote in the caption, "Grateful for the abundant blessings and the support of our cherished family, with hearts overflowing, we express gratitude and gratefulness."

Take a look at the pictures here:

Dharmendra has been married to Prakash Kaur since 1954. They are parents to four children - Sunny, Bobby, Ajeita and Vijeta.