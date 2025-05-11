Sunita Ahuja, Straight Up On Divorce Rumours: "Govinda Can Never Leave His Family For Any Stupid Woman"

Actor Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, has once again spoken out about the persistent rumours surrounding their marriage.

Earlier this year, Sunita's team stated that although she had filed for divorce, the couple later decided to work through their issues.

In a recent interview with Times Now, Sunita urged people not to believe any rumours unless they hear it directly from her or Govinda.

She said, "Jis din confirm hoga, ya mere aur Govinda ke muh se aap log sunoge, vo alag baat hai (Consider these rumours confirmed only when you hear it from either me or Govinda). But I don't think Govinda can live without me, nor can I live without Govinda. And Govinda can never leave his family for any stupid person or stupid woman."

She further urged the media to refrain from spreading misinformation and encouraged anyone with doubts to approach her directly. "First, ask whether it's even true. I will never accept it, and if anyone has the courage, they should ask me directly. If anything like this ever happens, I'll be the first to speak to the media. But I believe God will never break my home," she added.

Govinda and Sunita married in 1986, though they kept their marriage a secret for four years. The couple has two children, Yashvardhan and Tina Ahuja, both of whom are pursuing careers in the film industry.