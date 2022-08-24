Suniel Shetty Reveals When Daughter Athiya And Her Boyfriend KL Rahul Will Get Married

Athiya Shetty shared this picture. (courtesy: athiyashetty)

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been creating a heavy buzz on the Internet since the couple officially confirmed their relationship and the rumours about their wedding often make it to the trends list. Now, once again, Suniel Shetty has opened up about when his daughter Athiya and her boyfriend Rahul will marry and said that the wedding depends on the kids. In an interview with Instant Bollywood, the veteran actor said, "I think jaise hi bachhe decide karenge. Rahul ke schedules hai. Abhi Asia Cup hai, World Cup hai, South African tour hai, Australia tour hai. Jab bachho ko break milega tab shaadi hogi. Ek din me shaadi nahi ho sakti na? (It will happen as soon as the kids decide. Rahul has busy schedules, Asia Cup, World Cup, South African tour and Australia tour. The wedding will happen only when the kids get a break. It can't happen in a day, no?)".

A few months ago, news agency PTI reported Suniel Shetty saying, "She is a daughter, she will get married sometime. I'd want my son also to get married. The sooner the better! But it's their choice. As far as Rahul is concerned, I love the boy. It's for them to decide what they want to do, because times have changed. I'd like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there."

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been dating each other for a while now. The couple made their first public appearance at Athiya's brother Ahaan Shetty's debut movie Tadap screening.

In terms of work, Athiya Shetty was last seen in the movie Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.