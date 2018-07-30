Sunday With The Kapoors: Janhvi, Arjun, Anshula On A Family Movie Date

Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula photographed outside Juhu PVR

Highlights Janhvi was spotted exiting a multiplex in Mumbai Janhvi opted for a denim jacket and a pair of denim hot pants Janhvi's cousin Shanaya was also part of the Sunday outing

Janhvi Kapoor, who is basking in the success of her debut film Dhadak, spent some quality time with her family on Sunday. Janhvi Kapoor went on a movie date with her brother Arjun Kapoor and sisters Shanaya and Anshula Kapoor. Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep also accompanied the squad for their Sunday outing. Janhvi, dressed in a denim jacket and a pair of denim hot pants, was spotted exiting a multiplex in Juhu, where the family enjoyed their movie date. Sanjay Kapoor was photographed with daughter Shanaya and wife Maheep while Arjun exited the multiplex with Anshula. Janhvi's younger sister Khushi, who is often spotted hanging out with the squad, was nowhere to be seen.

Here's what Janhvi Kapoor was up to on Sunday:

Janhvi Kapoor's Sunday outing with family

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula exiting a Mumbai multiplex

Sanjay Kapoor and family accompanied the squad for their Sunday get-together

Janhvi is Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's elder daughter while Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife Mona Shourie. Janhvi, Khushi, Arjun and Anshula are often spotted hanging out together. On Arjun Kapoor's 33rd birthday (June 26), it was his sisters Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula, who kick started the midnight celebrations. Shanaya is Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's elder daughter. Shanaya's younger brother, Jahaan was not part of the Sunday get-together.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor's debut film Dhadak is witnessing phenomenal response at the box office. The film collected Rs 58.19 crore in nine days. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted that the sum was "huge" for a film starring newcomers. Speaking about the success of Dhadak, Boney Kapoor told news agency PTI: "I was somewhere sure it would do very well. I have told Janhvi to remain simple, honest, focused and hardworking as she has been so far."

Dhadak is the Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, which featured Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak also featured Ishaan Khatter.